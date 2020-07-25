Mayor wants to strike $100 for face mask violations

McAlester Mayor John Browne wants to remove a provision calling for a $100 fine for those who violate the city's new ordinance mandating that protective face coverings be worn in public settings.
Browne said Friday he plans to introduce a motion to have the $100 fine removed during the first city council meeting in August.
"It will be on the Aug. 11 agenda," Browne said. "I spoke to the city manager about it last night."
What kind of fine, if any, would the mayor prefer to see in place?
"I want to move it to zero," Browne said. "That's what I'm proposing."
Browne noted he's only one vote on the council, but he doesn't anticipate there being any opposition to removing the penalty.
"I would be surprised if the council doesn't support losing that fine," he said.
City councilors passed the measure requiring protective face coverings on a split 4-3 vote during a special Thursday night meeting at City Hall.
A companion measure failed that would have declare the ordinance an emergency so it would take effect immediately, so the face covering mandate is now set to go into effect in 30 days.
Browne said Friday the 30 days will give the council time to fine-tune the measure.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Health released new numbers on Friday showing the cumulative number of cases in Pittsburg County had increased from 103 to 123 overnight. OSDH numbers showed 28 active cases n the county, up from 17 the previous day.
Browne said that follows a pattern.
From June 14 to July 14, the number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in the county nearly doubled, from 43 to 81, Browne said. Now, they've gone from 81 to 123 Since July 14. the mayor noted.
In its current form, the face mask mandate is set to remain in effect until Nov. 30. That may need modified, the mayor said.
"I think we will look at that," he said. "There's a possibility we will do it on a set schedule, based on trends."
The current provision also mandates that face masks or other protective facial coverings must be worn by children at age 5 or older. Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox question why the protective facial covering mandate covered children that young. Browne said he wouldn't be surprised to see the age matter brought up at the August 11 council meeting as well.
Some of the individuals who attended the Thursday night meeting to strongly urge city councilors not to pass the face mask mandate mentioned the possibility of lawsuits and other actions if the measure passed.
Others indicated they thought the whole thing was being overblown.
"I had the measles when I was a kid. I don't anymore," said John Titsworth ,the former Ward 2 councilor who spoke against the mandate.
Opponents also pointed to figures available as of Thursday night showing there were 11 active cases in McAlester out of a population of approximately 18,000, and those individuals were all getting medical treatment.
"The only active cases we have in this city are in the hospital," said Howard "Ben" Kennedy.
A push is already underway on social media seeking signatures for a recall election for the mayor and city councilors who voted to pass the face mask mandate.
"I've seen it on Facebook," Browne said Friday.
It takes more than a social media poll to launch a recall election. It's yet to be seen how far the current effort will go.
"No matter what the outcome, I feel it was my moral obligation to vote to keep someone from dying or from being extremely ill," the mayor said. "I knew that here could be consequences; I was willing to take the consequences."
Browne said since the council passed the measure he's heard from those who support it.
"Honestly, I've had more messages of support than anything else," he said.
"It's bittersweet. The action we took affected a lot of people very strongly. Either way it worked, people would have been extremely upset."
Browne said there are some misconceptions.
"You're only required to wear a mask in places where it's not possible to social distance," he said. "Walking the track or up and down the sidewalk you don't have to wear a mask if you're social distancing."
Joining Mayor Browne in voting "yes" to require the face-covering mandate during the Thursday night special meeting were Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, Ward 4 Councilor James Brown and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard.
Voting "no" not to require the mask mandate were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox and and new Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
The measure authorized the mayor to sign an ordinance amending the Health and Public Welfare section of the City Code, "to create Article IV, regarding COVID-19 Face Coverings, mandating the use of face coverings in public places."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
