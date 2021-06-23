Mayor signs Pride Month proclamation

Mayor John Browne has proclaimed June 2021 as Pride Month in McAlester in what is believed to be a first for the city.
Joining Browne for signing of a proclamation recognizing Pride Month were members of the Oklahoma for Equality McAlester Chapter: Southeastern Equality and the the group's supporters. Southeastern Equality says the group seeks equal rights for LGBTQ+ individuals and families through intersectional advocacy, education, programs and alliances.
Southeastern Equality members said the proclamation was the first the city has issued for the group.
"This is the very first," said Southeastern Equality Vice President Stacy Williams. "We are very thankful and we came in support."
Browne said as far as he knows, this is the first declaration of a Pride Month by the city.
"It's the first one I know of," Browne said. He said Oklahomans for Equality, also known as OKEQ, asked him to issue a proclamation.
"OKEQ approached me and asked if I was willing to do it," Browne said. "Obviously, I was.The LGBTQ community is a valued part of the city of McAlester. It was a pleasure to do so."
Southeastern Equality President Brian West addressed the group's goal.
"Our goal is to provide support for LGBTQ in McAlester and the surrounding area," West said. "The purpose is to provide resources and support to the LGBTQ community and improve the negative mood people have and try to reduce hate."
Retired McAlester school teacher Brenda Calahan said Southeastern Equality is not only for those who identify as LGBTQ+ members.
"It's for allies, too," she said referring to those who support the group. Several of those present said Calahan started the Gay-Straight Alliance at McAlester High School when she was a teacher.
West said Southeastern Equality, also known SeEQ, is about "no-hate."
The group offered support prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but like everything else, the pandemic slowed it down, he said.
West said the group is hosting an event this week called Straight Out Of COVID. "We're having a meet-and-greet and pride art show," West said. It's set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, at Rover Taxi, 426 S.Main St.
The proclamation signed by the mayor declares June 2021 as Pride Month throughout McAlester. It states:
"Whereas, all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. LGBTQ individuals have had immeasurable impact to the cultural, civic, and economic successes of our country; and
"Whereas, the City of McAlester is committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQ people in our diverse community; and
"Whereas, while society at large increasingly supports LGBTQ equality, it is essential to acknowledge that the need for education and awareness remains vital to end discrimination and prejudice; and
"Whereas, this nation was founded on the principle that every individual has infinite dignity and worth, and the City of McAlester calls upon the people of this municipality to embrace the principle and work to eliminate prejudice everywhere it exists; and
"Whereas, celebrating Pride Month influences awareness and provides support and advocacy for Pittsburg County's LGBTQ community, and is an opportunity to take action and engage in dialogue to strengthen alliances, build acceptance and advance equal rights.
The proclamation declares June 2021 is Pride Month "in support of the LGBTQ community and recognizing all LGBTQ residents whose influential and lasting contributions to our neighborhoods make the City of McAlester a vibrant community in which to live, work and visit."
Those who attended the proclamation signing representing other organizations to show support included: Julie Horton, of the Southeast Oklahoma Library System; Megan Waters, of Keep McAlester Beautiful; Michael Lee Jones, news director at McAlester Radio and the Rev. Janie Koch, of All Saints Episcopal Church.
Others attending as members of Southeastern Equality or to show support included Valerie Wilson, secretary-treasurer of Southeastern Equality; Aiden Wilson, Angel Conley, Christian Conley and Timothy Conley; Max Blansett, Lilly Adams, Anthony Conley, Jean Sipes, Cindy Ledford, Erin Eller and D. Smith.
