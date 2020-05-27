Mayor says 'better things ahead' in State of the City address

McAlester Mayor John Browne used his annual State of the City address to speak of some of the highs and lows regarding challenges the city has faced over the past year.
He utilized a couple of literary allusions from Charles Dickens and C.S. Lewis to make his points during the regular city council meeting at City Hall.
"The past year has certainly been a tale of two cities," Browne said. "'It was the spring of hope; the winter of despair,' to steal a line from Dickens."
The 2019-2020 Fiscal Year started well for the city, but it didn't last, he noted.
"We began the year coming off a very successful previous 12 months only to encounter a near-perfect storm of of adverse circumstances halfway through the fiscal year," Browne said.
"From July 1st through the first half of the year we were cruising right along getting things accomplished and closing the deal on the Shops at McAlester project; improving the safety and availability of our water supply by replacing and relocating parts of our 30-inch supply line from Lake McAlester and a 20 inch line from the treatment plant; rebuilding and refurbishing our secondary pump station located on Coal Creek; creating the downtown Streetscape which led to the most successful downtown Christmas Season in memory," Browne said. "We passed a disorderly house ordinance which will help neighborhoods address residences that allow criminal activity to take place, all these things plus many more. We still had much more to work on, but things were moving pretty well."
Problems started becoming apparent early in 2020.
"As the first of the year began, we started seeing some problems begin," Browne said. "Our Audit and Finance Committee noticed a trend in our rural water sales. The sales were showing a consistent drop in volume used. This did not follow the pattern of usage within city limits, which stayed fairly equal to the previous year. The committee asked city staff to look into how our rural water sales compared to other cities in Oklahoma and how much we were making based on what each district paid."
Browne said it turned out, in some cases, that the city charged less for water than it cost the city to produce it. "This, along with the likelihood that the aging meters had slowed down, has led to the possibility of future sales price adjustments and the installation of new meters," he said.
The mayor also addressed the impact on the oil and gas industry as the price of oil per barrel plummeted.
"The next hurdle we reached was the oil and gas industry effectively shutting down in the United States," Browne said. "This came about because Saudi Arabia and Russia got into a price war which drove the price way down from approximately $65 per barrel to a low of $20 per barrel. This caused a huge oversupply of oil. So much so that there was literally nowhere to store it. This led to the futures contracts for oil drop into negative territory for a brief period," the mayor said. "American oil is more expensive to produce than either Russian or Saudi oil, so the drop in price per barrel hits us particularly hard and has cost us many jobs.
"Oklahoma relies strongly on the oil and gas industry to fund our economy and McAlester is no different," Browne said. "We have lost a large number of jobs but in addition to the jobs our hotel/motel industry relies heavily on renting rooms to those in the energy business. When a decline like this occurs there is a cascading effect from it.
"Hotels/motels sell less rooms, less rooms mean less people needed to run the business," the mayor continued. "It also means less customers to buy from our businesses which leads to lower sales tax collections for the city. Also, along with this happening, many of the laid-off workers from the oil business and service industry no longer have the same purchasing power. This also adds to the loss of revenue."
"From the city's perspective, loss of revenue causes the city to make adjustments in the budget which can lead to furloughs and pay cuts, both of which have been put in place," Browne said.
Amidst the decline, more trouble loomed.
"COVID-19, the coronavirus, forced the shutdown of large parts of the economy," Browne noted. Many businesses were closed and social distancing caused many people to stay home or only go out for essential items, he said.
"While this was necessary, and, as far as social distancing, should still be practiced, it has caused another big reduction in sales tax revenue, projected to be at least twice as much as the oil and gas loss," Browne said. "The cumulative affect being the city had to cut over $4 million in spending. This, of course, will make the upcoming year one of the most difficult ever."
The city has taken a safe, conservative approach to this year's budget, Browne said.
"The idea is to create a budget that is on the low side with the thought that if we recover quicker than expected we can add items back in to the budget, instead of having to make more cuts should our projections prove to be inaccurate. I applaud the city administration for creating a budget at a time when it is nearly impossible to project what future revenue will be. This budget makes sure that our debt obligations are met while also providing funding for our core services," said Browne.
"We have a great team to help us through this crisis," Browne said. "Our city manager and staff are using a well thought-out process to keep us fiscally responsible. Our employees, non-uniform and both unions, fire and police, are pitching in to help cut costs and come up with innovative ways to address the situation. Everyone is working together to move us forward. This also includes our many community partners, who are themselves going through similar problems. Our schools, Pittsburg County, our Emergency Management Team, and many others are all working to minimize the impact of the virus pandemic's effects on us.
"Lastly, there are two groups that deserve special recognition for what they do everyday to keep our community going and provide care," said Browne. "All the people who continued to work through this crisis so that we could buy groceries and supplies, gasoline, curbside food and food delivery, and many other essential needs. You guys are truly heroes. To the healthcare workers, there are no words to adequately express the thanks we owe. From the front-line professionals to the support personnel, to those working in nursing homes and home health providers, you will never know how many lives you have touched and no matter how many thanks you receive, it will never be enough," the mayor continued. "Thank you."
"We will recover from this, it will take some time, maybe even years, but we will come back," Browne said. "We have too many good people in our city to ever let anything keep us down."
Browne noted he started with a quote from Dickens and said he would close with one from C.S. Lewis:
“There are far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”
