McAlester Mayor John Browne proclaimed Oct. 3-9 at Financial Planning Week in the city.
The proclamation states 90% of United States citizens do not have a financial plan and encouraged the general public to improve financial literacy during the week.
It states 94,000 Certified Financial Planners worldwide and 48,000 in the United States can help people with financial planning.
LeAnn Lewis and Jimmy Williams, of Compass Capital Management, also posed for a picture with the mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.