Mayor plans special meet for vote on striking $100 fine for mask violation

McAlester Mayor John Browne plans to call a special city council meeting for a vote on striking a $100 fine for those not wearing a face mask or other protective facial covering when required to do so under the city's recently-passed ordinance.
Browne said Wednesday he plans to set the special meeting for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 — three days before the city's mask-wearing mandate goes into effect on Aug. 23. It's set to extend until Nov. 30.
"It strikes the part of any person having a violation shall be fined not less that $10 or over $100," Browne said.
Asked if he expected the special meeting agenda to include anything other than striking the fine, Browne said "I'm putting on there the fine and a requirement to review it every second meeting of the month" — a reference to the ordinance requiring the facial coverings.
If the measure passes, "We will have to look at the need for the ordinance and if needed, it will continue," Browne said. It could also be stricken or modified prior to Nov. 30, if it's no longer needed, the mayor noted.
While the fine is $100, fees and other costs added on to the ticket by the city and the state would make the actual cost $185, said recently-retired longtime City Clerk Karen Boatright when asked about the cost by the News-Capital.
Although the mayor would like to see the $100 fine stricken for not wearing a face mask or other facial covering, he plans to keep the portion that makes it a criminal misdemeanor offense if someone refuses to wear one or to leave when asked to do so.
That could result in tickets or arrests on charges of disturbing the peace, trespassing or disorderly conduct, the mayor said. When fines and fees are added together for those offenses, the cost could be as high as $485.
Browne expects the revised ordinance he plans to submit to the council to read "Individuals and persons refusing to wear a face covering in a place of public accommodation, educational institution or indoor public setting... or refusing a request to leave said place may be subject to prosecution under criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct or similar offenses as circumstances warrant."
"That's in there to help employees from having to take abuse from those who refuse to follow the law," Browne said. It's not meant to catch someone who might forget to put on a facial protector before entering a public setting.
It also includes a provision for those who operate a place of "public accommodation, educational institution or indoor public setting" to face violations if they refuse to require the wearing of face masks or other protective facial coverings in their business, institution or other facility. That could include fines, regulatory measures or civil actions, with every day the offense continues considered a separate violation, the mayor said.
Browne discussed the matter of striking the $100 fine with the city council during their regular Tuesday night meeting at City Hall this week. Several councilors had questions or comments.
"I think it would be a good idea," said Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith.
City Attorney Joe Ervin noted that the mandate allows the public to "have a cloth or anything that covers the mouth up."
Since the matter had inadvertently been set for discussion only Tuesday night, the mayor said prior to the meeting he would try to determine whether there would be enough support on the council to call the special meeting to strike the $100 fine. Afterward, he said he felt there was enough support to move forward.
Browne said the purpose of the ordinance is to try and convince members of the public to wear masks or other protective facial coverings to try and stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The idea behind the ordinance isn't to fine people or prosecute anybody," Browne said. "We're not trying to 'get' people; we're trying to get people to follow the law."
Browne said there's a lot of misconceptions among the public concerning the mandate. It doesn't mean to get up in the morning and wear a facial covering all day long, he said.
"When you can't socially or physically distance, wear a mask." When you're walking down the street to the store, no mask is needed, he said. "When you go into the store, you probably should wear one."
A lot of opposition to the measure is from people very involved in the churches, Browne said. "They think we will have the police arresting people at church."
That's definitely not the intent, the mayor said.
"There seems to be a belief that you can't go to church," Browne said. "If the church practices social distancing, you would not be required to wear a mask."
The original ordinance requiring the wearing of protective facial coverings in public settings passed the city council by a split 4-to-3 vote on July 23. A companion measure to declare an emergency so the ordinance would take effect immediately fell a vote short of the needed five-vote threshold, resulting in the ordinance going into effect in 30 days from the time it passed.
Ervin determined the 30-day countdown began July 24, with the face-covering mandate now set to go into effect on Aug. 23.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
