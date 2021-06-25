McAlester Mayor John Browne and Skip Mitchell agree on at least one thing.
They both would like to see the pending special audit of the city of McAlester occur sooner than it’s scheduled.
Based on the State Auditor and Inspector’s current workload, SAI spokesman Trey Davis estimated it will be at least a year before the special audit of McAlester municipal government begins.
Browne said he had hoped it wouldn’t take that long.
“My initial reaction is I’m disappointed it’s going to take a year,” Browne said. “I’m very much looking forward to them completing the process and not only verifying that the city does things the right way, we do them in an exemplary manner.
“We will do anything we can to work with the auditor’s office to expedite the process,” Browne said. “The city and especially the finance department are extremely good at their job.”
Browne said those involved in the city’s audit process are very well-respected in their fields.
“With their help and work our finance department has won awards for our financial accounting and transparency,” he said.
Mitchell is the Lindsay man who represents Forum Consulting and led the special petition drive to have State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office conduct a special audit of McAlester municipal government.
Those passing the petition had 30 days to get the required number of signatures calling for the special audit. They turned the petitions in a day early at the State Auditor and Inspector’s branch office in Ada.
Davis, speaking on behalf of the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, confirmed earlier this week that the Pittsburg County Election Board verified that enough valid signatures have been gathered to conduct the audit.
Mitchell said those who passed the petitions were happy with the results.
“We are very pleased with the final count and very happy with the election board’s certification,” he said.
Mitchell said the petition drive would never have been successful without the volunteers who stepped forward to help.
He referred to the estimated one-year wait before the audit begins and said the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office obviously needs more auditors. He said he’s spoken to a state legislator about getting state funding to hire more auditors for the agency.
Mitchell said he has questions about a previous petition drive to recall Mayor Browne and said he’s also thinking about launching another petition effort to recall the mayor.
“We’re weighing the options,” Mitchell said.
Public officials in Oklahoma can’t be recalled simply because someone does not like a particular policy or the way they voted on a certain matter.
“We would be making very specific allegations,” Mitchell said, without naming them. He also noted that the mayor would have a right to respond to any allegations included in a recall effort.
One issue in determining whether to launch another recall drive would be making sure there would be enough volunteers for another effort, Mitchell said. He called the last petition drive “hard work.”
Mitchell indicated one reason he’s considering launching another recall petition is the success of the petition drive calling for the special audit.
He indicated fewer signatures would be required to recall the mayor than were required to request the pending special audit of the city — when the Pittsburg County Election Board verified there were 1,053 valid signatures.
Speaking of the number signatures would be needed to recall the mayor, Mitchell said “It would be 20 percent of the voters in the last election,” a reference to the most General Election with a governor’s race in 2018.
“There were 4,297 votes cast in the city limits,” Mitchell said. Referring to the number of signatures he maintained would be needed to recall the mayor, Mitchell said “It would be 859.”
Mitchell is correct that 4,297 votes were cast in McAlester city limits during the 2018 General Election when Kevin Stitt won the governor’s post.
However, the McAlester City Charter states signatures equal to 25% of the total ballots cast in that race would be required to successfully launch a recall petition against the mayor or any other elected city official — not 20%.
Section 6.05 of the McAlester City Charter addresses the number of signatures required for recall petitions in the city.
Under the headings of Petitions and Number of Signatures, the City Charter states “Recall petitions must be signed by registered voters of the City equal in number to at least twenty-five percent (25%) of the total number of votes cast for governor in the City or ward at the last general state election at which a governor was elected.”
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes confirmed there were 4,297 votes cast within McAlester city limits in the 2018 General Election which included the governor’s race.
Barnes also noted the City Charter states a recall petition must be signed by registered voters equal to 25% of the voters within the city limits at the time of the election for governor. That means a recall petition would require 1,074 verified signatures, she said.
Reacting to the possibility of a recall petition being launched against him, Browne referred to Mitchell’s past legal problems. He said Mitchell goes from town-to-town conducting petition drives.
“He does this as a business,” Browne said, “That business lost a $4 million judgment for slander and libel.”
Browne was referring to a court order assessing $2 million in actual damages and $2 million in punitive damages issued in connection with a libel and slander civil case against Forum Consulting Group. Garvin County Judge Leah Edwards issued the court order of Jan. 25, 2021, following court action in Pauls Valley.
Browne said he and others are looking at legislation to keep people “from taking advantage of people and creating hardships for cities and towns.”
In confirming earlier this week enough valid signatures were verified to move forward with a special audit, Davis noted the number of verified signatures turned in were above the required amount.
“The Pittsburg County Election Board has verified 1,053 valid signatures to request a special audit of the city of McAlester,” Davis said in a statement on behalf of Byrd’s office. “The total number of verified signatures is greater than the minimum number of 958 valid signatures required to request a special audit of the city of McAlester.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
