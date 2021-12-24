Mayor on board to deannex Expo Center

McAlester Mayor John Browne agrees with a request from Pittsburg County commissioners to deannex the Expo Center from the McAlester city limits.
Pittsburg County commissioners passed a proposal Monday, Dec. 20, asking the city of McAlester to deannex the Expo Center from the McAlester city limits.
An item has been placed on the McAlester City Council’s Dec. 28 meeting agenda to consider and possibly act on the commissioners’ request to deannex the Expo Center property.
Commission Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman previously met with McAlester city councilors during their Dec. 14 meeting to ask city councilors to stop charging the county a storm water fee at the Expo grounds. Selman told commissioners the storm water fees were more than $1,000 a month, but all the storm water at the site ran into nearby creeks and not into the city of McAlester’s storm water drainage system.
Selman did not mention the possibility of deannexing the property when he asked city councilors to waive the storm water fee at the Dec. 14 meeting. City councilors took no action on the fee request at the time.
Browne told the News-Capital he has since spoken with Selman about the commissioners Dec. 20 request that the city deannex the Expo Center.
“He contacted me and asked me what I thought,” Browne said. “I thought it was the best idea.”
Deannexing the Expo Center would be the best way to eliminate the storm water fee for which the city is currently billing the county, the mayor said. If the Expo Center is no longer within the city limits, the city would no longer have the right to impose the storm water fee on the county.
“It doesn’t set a precedent for us giving a waiver on a storm water fee,” Browne said.
Storm water fees are assessed on property within the city limits to help with the city’s storm water drainage system and any resulting issues. Among the factors considered is the size of a parking lot on properties being assessed the fee.
Browne said he’s concerned the storm water fees might be considered a tax instead of a fee if the city starts granting exceptions, such as for government entities.
Commissioners took over operation of the Expo Center earlier this year after terminating a 2001 contract that had leased the property to the city of McAlester for 30 years at the cost of $1.
Browne said deannexing the Expo Center property from the city limits so the storm water fee could be eliminated from the site would not impact the city budget by eliminating the fee .
“When the city had the Expo Center, we weren’t paying ourselves a storm water fee,” Browne said. “I’s not in the budget.”
Following the county commissioners’ Dec. 20 request that the city of McAlester deannex the Expo Center, the News-Capital asked for a copy of the county’s most recent water bill from the city of McAlester for the Expo Center. It’s for a service period covering Oct. 17 to Nov. 17, with a Nov. 30 billing date and a payment due date of Dec. 20.
It shows the Expo Center’s current charges for water use are $231.59. It also includes $187.97 for garbage, a 40 cent recycle fee, a $4.16 landfill fee — and a storm water fee of $1,045. That brings the total current charges for that month to $1,469.12, according to the bill from the city. A sewer fee had previously been dropped, because the site has its own sewer lagoon and does not use the city’s sewer system.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the county has not paid previous storm water fee bills from the city, while the matter remains under discussion. The bill from the city to the county with a Dec. 20 payment date shows past due charges of $3,179. 63. When it’s all added, the total comes to $4,648.75.
The item placed on the city council agenda for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, is “to consider and act upon to accept a request from Pittsburg County commissioners that the city of McAlester deannex the Southeast Expo Center, aka the Pittsburg County Expo, from within the corporate city limits since the property is under the management of Pittsburg County.”
