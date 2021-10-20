McAlester Mayor John Browne held a town hall meeting in Ward 3 on Tuesday to answer questions and rollout information ahead of a Nov. 9 special election on a $32.5 million water system improvement project.
“I don’t think anybody has any question that this needs to be done,” Browne said. “The hard part is it has to be paid for.”
Browne said he originally intended the meeting to mirror similar town hall meetings he previously held for Ward 4 constituents. The Ward 4 seat was left vacant after then-Councilor James Brown died in February following COVID-19 complications. The mayor held town hall meetings for Ward 4 constituents until voters elected Randy Roden in September to fill the unexpired term.
After Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox resigned his seat in September, the mayor decided to hold a town hall meeting for those constituents left without a representative. Browne told attendees Tuesday that he wanted to highlight the upcoming Nov. 9 vote on water infrastructure improvements and the Ward 3 seat election set for Feb. 8, 2022, in addition to taking general questions.
McAlester voters will decide on two propositions regarding much-needed water infrastructure improvements in a Nov. 9 special election.
Proposition 1 asks city voters if they want the city to incur a $32.5 million debt for a 30-year loan to pay for water system improvements and related costs.
Proposition 2 asks voters if they was to pass a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for the improvements. If that proposition fails, councilors already approved water rate hikes set to take effect Jan. 1, 2022 to go toward water infrastructure improvements.
City officials and councilors have discussed the 30-year loan in open session over the course of several months. Roden attended Tuesday’s meeting and voiced concern over the 30-year loan.
“My grandchildren will be dealing with this,” Roden said.
“Well if we don’t do it, they won’t have water,” Browne said.
Browne said the loan would be through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board at an interest rate less than 2% and is governed by the Department of Environmental Quality.
He said the loan funds can’t be diverted to any use other than the water system improvements.
“It’s the kind of thing that if we didn’t do it right, we would end up in serious trouble,” Browne said.
Robert Vaughan, McAlester branch manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group, told attendees the four-year water system improvement plan has been years in the making after several outages and other issues.
He said the group researched city needs and identified priority areas based on those needs — some schools didn’t have adequate fire flow, some fire hydrants were too far apart, and other issues.
“We started looking at it from a holistic point of view,” Vaughan said.
Vaughan said main transmission lines and critical lines like the one along Strong Boulevard received higher priority. He said improvements will be made throughout the entire system based on need.
Each year of the plan includes construction in various parts of McAlester. The plan is available on the city of McAlester’s website and on www.mcalesternews.com.
The improvements will only be on water infrastructure, with officials saying that doesn’t include drainage or utilities.
If voters decide against the 30-year loan, councilors approved a water rate increase to take effect Jan. 1, 2022 to go toward water infrastructure improvements.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
