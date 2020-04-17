Mayor: City needs more info before decision on reopening

Some north Florida beaches reopened Friday and other states set reopening dates — but McAlester Mayor John Browne agrees so far with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's more cautious approach before deciding when to reopen locally.
Browne said the city is awaiting more information before deciding when is the best time to try and reopen businesses shuttered in McAlester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Right now, there's not enough information from the governor for the city to come up with a viable plan on how we will react to it," Browne said Friday. He said he had discussed the matter with City Manager Pete Stasiak earlier.
"Pittsburg County is still increasing in cases," Browne said. The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Thursday that Pittsburg County had 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19
"We don't have the model to say when they will level off," Browne said. Models for the entire state have varied, with some pinpointing the state's peak on COVID-19 cases as occurring April 30.
"We're awaiting more guidance from the governor's office," the mayor said.
During its April 14 meeting, city councilors did not act on extending the city's nonessential business closure order. Browne said the city did not act to extend it because all of Pittsburg County is still under the governor's statewide closure mandate.
Gov. Stitt had ordered all 77 counties to close nonessential businesses until April 30. It was not certain what will happen May 1 as of early Friday.
This week the governor extended his Safer at Home sheltering directive until May 6 for the state's most vulnerable residents.
The governor set a date of April 24 for hospitals in Oklahoma to resume elective surgery, but he was holding off on issuing a more broad reopening of what the state deemed nonessential businesses ordered shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McAlester city councilors voted during a March 25 emergency meeting to order all nonessential businesses to close by 5 p.m. the following day, on March 26.
"We voted to follow the governor's guidelines," Browne recalled. "As of right now, we are continuing to follow the governor's executive order."
At the time, city councilors voted to extend the city's closure order until April 14.
However, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that Pittsburg County had its first reported case of COVID-19 around the same time as the city's order was set to go into effect.
With its first positive COVID-19 test, the city of McAlester and the rest of Pittsburg County fell under the governor's order that all nonessential businesses must close in every Oklahoma County with at least one case of COVID-19.
For now, the city plans to watch for new developments.
"The city at the time necessary will act in the best interests of the city of McAlester," said Browne.
