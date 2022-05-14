May Student of the Month: McAlester's Madisynne Mattioda

Hi my name is Madisynne Mattioda, I am 18 years old and a senior at MHS. By the time I graduate in May I will have 42 college credit hours which will put me in my sophomore year.
I am going to Northeastern State University in the fall to get my bachelor's in psychology with a minor in American Sign Language then I will more than likely get my master's in drug counseling and become a dual certified LPC.
In my free time I love to be with my friends and family. I also enjoy playing piano, crocheting, my cats, reading, practicing sign language, and making soap.
Throughout my four years in high school I have volunteered for multiple blood drives to donate and to help set up and take down. I have volunteered at a soup kitchen during Christmas time for the past 2 years. Christmas 202 I had even asked for money from all of my grandparents so that I could buy staff for the women's shelter in town and I donated over $200 worth of bedding, cleaning supplies and toiletries. I am also involved in a freshman mentorship program at the high school and I have six freshmen that I mentor. I remember being a freshman and how scary it was and it feels good to help them out.
I am also a four-year member of the mock trial team, three-year member of the student council, and I am the senior class secretary, two-year member of the National Honors Society and a two-year member of the digital media club. All of these clubs have helped me become who I am today, especially mock trial. I built a family through that program that helped me through the hardest years of my life. In January 2020, my sophomore year, we were told my baby sister was only going to live for another year because her congenital heart defect was making her heart weaker. As you can imagine this shattered us.Then COVID hit and it really limited the things we could do with her in the time we had left because we had to protect her health and many places simply weren't open. We did however take her on a trip to see as many places as we could.
Then in February 2021 she went to go live with Jesus. She was 10-and-a-half and one day.I had never lost someone close to me before so the process of grief was very hard to navigate. It still is some days. But I had the best people around me that I could lean on. Thought this situation is horrible and I wish it was different, I learned many things through it. The most important was to appreciate and love the people in my life the best I could every day because tomorrow is not promised.
Thank you for nominating me, it is a great honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.