May Student of the Month: McAlester's Carsyn Gragg

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I plan to attend Oklahoma State University in the Fall. Ever since I was little I have always dreamed of attending Oklahoma State. After finishing my bachelors, I will be applying to veterinary school and I feel like Okstate will best prepare me in order to do so. Okstate has forever remained my dream college and soon I hope to make it a reality.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
MHS student of the month, nominated for Oklahoma Academic All State, Executive (over all classes) President of Student Council, President of MHS’s National Honor Society, Captain of MHS varsity girls soccer, Lead drummer on MHS drumline. Rotary Scholarship, Pittsburg County Chapter Scholarship for the OSU Alumni Association, Tulsa Area Council Endowment, York Family Endowment, Norma L Moore Memorial / Beta Chi Endowment, Oklahoma State University Academic Excellence Award.
What drives you to succeed?
One thing that drives me to succeed is making an impact on others. When most people are asked to define success, they nearly immediately go to their own personal achievements and accolades. While that definition holds true, it is not what I believe true success is. I believe true success is helping others succeed and making an impact. I feel the most accomplished when I am helping another person reach their goals.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
One person who inspires me is my AP Calculus teacher, Ms. Currier. Ms. Currier has taught me that not achieving immediate success is not failure, it’s a learning experience to grow. She motivates me to excel in academics by putting school and life into a realistic balance. She understands the stressors of a student, while having a structured and strict learning environment that gives me the space and discipline to continue to excel in school.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I coach for McAlester-United. I love making a difference in lives and being a role model. I’m a camp counselor for Camp-Endres. I get to teach children about diabetes and help teach that diabetes is a part of them, but it does not define who they are. I also created a community-bonfire for MHS. I felt like our community and our school needed to be brought back together to spend time and celebrate each other.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am on varsity soccer, marching and concert bands, student council, native american club, and national honor society. Through extracurriculars I have learned discipline. This can also be transferred over to the classroom because if you do not have self discipline you could miss assignment deadlines. Being involved in national honor society and student council has also taught me educational lessons of responsibility, communication, and organizational skills through planning different philanthropies and programs.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
My current car has very high mileage on it. A new car would open many opportunities for me to be able to be mobile around Stillwater, it would allow me to be able to participate in volunteer opportunities for the college and community. Additionally, it would help me be able to be more involved in President Leadership Council activities, and it would allow me to obtain a job at college at a veterinarian office.
