May Student of the Month: Crowder's Adelyn Hernandez

Hello, my name is Adelyn Hernandez. I am a senior at Crowder High School this year, and will be attending Rose State College starting in the fall.
I am so grateful for amazing opportunities for furthering my education. At Rose State, I will be majoring in Radiology, and a member of the President’s Leadership Class. I am so excited to meet people, and be involved with the Rose State community. Rose State has given me an amazing opportunity to be great, and be involved with activities that I will do on campus. I spend most of my time with my friends and family, that give all of the love and support I could ask for, and more.
I have 5 siblings and a twin brother. My twin brother has Autism, also with PANDAS disorder. He is the sweetest person, who is someone close to me I cherish. I am going to miss my friends and family, but I am so excited to start my future.
I am currently employed at Wood’s pharmacy in McAlester. I love working at the pharmacy, surrounded by amazing people. I learn more each day about pharmacy, and helping people. I was employed at Izabella’s Learning Center in McAlester, as my first job. I loved being in the environment, providing care for all children, and working with amazing people as well. These jobs have helped me develop traits to carry with me throughout life, learning so much more about myself each day. I love helping people, and both of these jobs have allowed me to do that.
I have put my full focus into my studies throughout my school career. I will have 15 hours of concurrent classes through Eastern Oklahoma State College when I graduate high school. I strive for greatness, and I am excited to be able to help people as a full - time job in the future, in the medical field.
