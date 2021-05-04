Matt Fitter: 'We cannot fight without you'

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Matt Fitter wants the men and women at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant to know how much they are appreciated and what a difference they make.
Fitter, a McAlester High School graduate, serves in his current assignment as the U.S. Army Central Advanced Special Operations and Senior Warrant Officer Advisor to the Commanding General.
As a helicopter pilot with the U.S. Army, he's seen how McAAP' workers made a difference in life or death situations.
"I want to express my sincere gratitude to the people who make the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant the most important force multiplier in the Department of Defense," Fitter said
"I have been a customer of your wares," Fitter said. "Specifically, I am talking about thousands of rounds of .50 caliber ammunition and a couple thousand 2.75 inch rockets, as well as an indirect benefit from the bombs dropped by our Air Force brethren in many joint combat operations.
"You need to know that your efforts have helped me personally to protect not only myself, but the soldiers, sailors and marines In Iraq and Afghanistan as they fought and continue to fight in some of the most difficult conditions imaginable."
Supporting the ground soldier is the sole purpose of his profession and the reason Army Aviation exists, Fitter said.
"You need to know what you do is deeply important to that mission," Fitter said. "We cannot fight without you.
"And you know, growing up here, I never would have guessed that my life would depend on the work that's done here. So, from the bottom of my heart, I want to personally thank you," Fitter said to to the men and women who work at McAAP.
Normally, Fitter would also have given the AFD celebration's keynote address during the AFD banquet, traditionally held on the Friday preceding the Saturday parade. However, due to concerns regarding COVID-19, this year's banquet was canceled, resulting in the News-Capital live streaming Fitter's address, and also speaking with him before and afterward.
Fitter considered it an honor to serve as parade marshal for the McAlester Armed Forces Day festivities over the weekend — just as he feels it's an honor to serve his nation as a soldier every day.
He's served in a number of combat zones during his career as a helicopter pilot with the U.S. Army.
They began in 2000 with the NATO Stabilization Force in Bosnia-Herzegovina, then continued with the NATO Kosovo Force in 2002. He also served during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and Operation New Dawn in 2009 as well Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, beginning in 2012.
While every tour posed its own unique challenges, Fitter said Afghanistan proved especially difficult, due to the lack of any type of ambient light in much of the country.
While his primary job is that of an aviator, Fitter said his day job has primarily been that of an aviation safety officer.
"My whole purpose in that job is to assess risk and help prevent unnecessary loss," Fitter said. He said the driving force behind his obsession with capability was due to the loss of a brave crew in Afghanistan. They departed as an escort for a MEDEVAC mission to recover an Allied solder who had been shot, he said.
Fitter said the crew was perfectly qualified for that type of mission and had successfully performed similar missions numerous times.
"The weather was perfectly legal that night, but a unique problem in Afghanistan is there is no ambient light," he said.
"It is Stone Age dark. When there is no moon coupled with a low contrast desert, it is like flying int a void," Fitter said. "The crew had not yet been exposed to such conditions and became disoriented and we lost some very brave soldiers."
He called it a clear demonstration of a lack of capability that was not foreseen.
"This crew had not flown recently in zero illumination and dusty conditions and and were caught unprepared because they did not foresee or address their inability to fly in such conditions," Fitter said.
Fitter spoke of how it is important to try and assess what can happen if everything that's presented in its best light does not work out as expected due to unforeseen issues.
Fitter also spoke of the veterans of Operation Desert Storm who were honored during the parade as well as some new young recruits who he swore into the service prior to the parade and his hope for the future.
Speaking to the News-Capital on Monday, he said it had been wonderful to travel to McAlester from where he is stationed in South Carolina and to see some of his hometown friends again.
He said he was especially proud of Jeff Wolf, who puts in a lot of time as chairman of the Armed Forces Day events in McAlester.
"I appreciated his efforts to get all this going," Fitter said. He noted that Wolf does not have to put in all the time and effort he does as a volunteer in planning Armed Forces Day activities in McAlester.
"He does it out of love," Fitter said.
"I was thrilled and humbled to be a part of it."
