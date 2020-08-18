When Angela Anderson and her husband went to Hartshorne City Lake on Saturday afternoon, she felt puzzled by the unusual behavior of her family dogs, which ordinarily like to play in the water.
This time though, they ran up to the lake’s edge and stopped.
“I couldn’t get them to go into the water,” she said.
Anderson said she couldn’t understand the dogs’ refusal to get into the lake. The next morning, a relative who lives near the lake phoned and said they ought to come back to the Hartshorne City Lake and check out what was happening.
They did — and Anderson said she was stunned by what she saw.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Anderson said.
Countless fish had died overnight, with many of them floating on the surface and others sinking to the lake’s bottom.
Many had drifted to the banks and by Tuesday the stench had become nearly overpowering — even when wearing a protective face mask.
The city of Hartshorne gets its drinking water from Lake Eufaula — but the lake is a popular site for boating, swimming and fishing.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Fishery Biologist David Bogner and Technician Jonathan Kelly were on the scene early Sunday to launch an investigation into the massive fish kill. They covered the lake in a boat, checking the sites where hordes of fish were floating on top of the water, with more under the surface.
“We had a bunch of dead fish: Catfish crappies, bass,” Bogner said Tuesday. “We saw a lot of shad.”
The News-Capital asked Bogner to estimate how many fish had died in the lake based on his investigation and observations.
“There were thousands,” he said, ranging in size from small shad baitfish to a larger catfish, bluegill and bass.
“We had a flathead catfish about three-feet-long,” Bogner said. “We saw a lot of fish of a good catchable size.”
Along with a boat to traverse the lake, Bogner and Kelly brought instruments to check the water’s temperature and oxygen levels. They determined the fish died due to oxygen depletion on a large scale.
Bogner concluded the recent hot weather coupled with a number of cloudy days and low water levels in the already shallow lake created a perfect storm to deprive the water of oxygen levels the fish need to survive.
He attributed the cause of the huge fish kill to low levels of dissolved oxygen, known as DO, referring to the amount of oxygen present in the water. DO is derived from the atmosphere and from aquatic plants.
Some Hartshorne residents, who remember much hotter days and the lake dropping to even lower levels without fish kills of this magnitude, are skeptical.
Longtime Hartshorne resident and former city councilor Barney Rosso remembers a time when Hartshorne Lake provided the city’s drinking water. At least a couple of times, the water levels fell so low that truck drivers took tankers to nearby Dow Lake, filled them with water, and then returned to empty the water directly in Hartshorne Lake.
“The second time is when we put in the Pittsburg County Water Authority treatment plant,” he said. The city’s drinking water supply now comes from the water treatment plant in Adamson, with the water coming from Lake Eufaula.
Even when the water level at Hartshorne City Lake was so low that water had to literally be hauled in from other sites and emptied into the lake, local residents did not see anything like the current massive fish kills.
Bogner noted he used instruments to check oxygen levels in the water and its temperature. He said the water temperature on the surface of Hartshorne Lake measured 94 degrees on Sunday.
Normally, the lake is 14-15 feet deep for its deepest spot, said Bogner. Now, with a low lake level, it’s only about nine feet deep at its deepest point, he said.
Even though there’s been rain recently in the Hartshorne area, it hasn’t been enough to significantly raise the lake level. At some points, while in the lake, he and Kelly couldn’t get their boat close to the shore without scraping bottom, because the water was so shallow, he said.
When water on the surface is hot, many fish tend to swim deeper in search of cooler water. That’s when conditions such as thermocline can have an impact, he said, referring to the steep change in temperature which can occur in a body of water such as a lake, marked by a layer above and below with the water at different temperatures.
Stratification is another term used by biologists referring to when water masses with different properties, including temperature and oxygenation, form layers that can act as barriers to water mixing, and can lead to a deficiency or absence of oxygen.
“It hit a critical mass,” Bogner said.
Cloudy days only worsened the situation because plants have not been able to produce as much oxygen, said Bogner.
He said the Wildlife Department investigation found no evidence of an outside chemical agent being dumped into Hartshorne Lake.
What about other nearby lakes, such as Dow Lake, which have not seen a fish kill on this scale?
Bogner said he and Kelly did make a visit to Dow Lake, where they did not find a similar fish kill.
He said conditions are likely different in the two bodies of water, even if they are relatively close to each other.
“Maybe Dow Lake is deeper,” he said.
Bogner said since the lake belongs to the city of Hartshorne, it’s up to city officials to decide whether to clean up the site or to let nature take its course.
Hartshorne Mayor Ashley is well aware of the foul odor emanating from the city lake caused by the huge numbers of dead fish.
“I was out there yesterday,” Faulkner said Tuesday. “It was very eerie.”
She said she spoke with both the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and the Wildlife Department.
Faulkner said she had hoped the Wildlife Department would assist with a cleanup, but she now thinks the city will have to conduct any cleanup of the lake on its own.
“We’re going to have to get something out there,” Faulkner said. She said Wildlife Department personnel told her the fish floating in the lake would eventually sink. She is hopeful that the city can at least get the dead fish removed from along the lake’s shores.
Faulkner planned to meet with the city’s maintenance supervisor either later Tuesday or Wednesday.
“It’s getting a plan of action,” she said. “We don’t have a plan yet.”
