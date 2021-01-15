Masons donate to McAlester schools

On January 11, McAlester Masonic Lodge #9 presented McAlester Public Schools Superintendent Randy Hughes with a $1,700 check for the Child-in-Need fund.
Freemasonry proudly supports public education.
Pictured from left to right are Leonard Hedgcoxe, Dewayne Hampton, Jerry Donathan, Jim Mercer, Bill Earkin, MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes, Ron Gragg, Randy Roden, Shane Kincaid, MPS Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Janice Parrot, and MPS Assistant Superintendent Don Wise.
