Masons, DAR to host annual Wreaths Across America

Mason District #27 and the Kilihoti Chapter of the DAR will conduct the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 to coincide with the ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.
As with last year's observance there will be no ritual, only a blessing and the placing of the wreaths will follow.
Join us in spirit as we honor and salute those living as well as those who are departed, who served to secure our place in history.
McAlester Mayor John Browne signed a proclamation declaring Dec. 15-22 as Wreaths Across America Week in the city limits to pay homage to the fallen.
