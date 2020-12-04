McAlester's on-again, off-again mask mandate is set to return to the city council yet again.
The city's current ordinance requiring the wearing of masks or other protective facial coverings in public places where social distancing is not being observed is set to go into effect Dec. 25, on Christmas Day.
That could change during the next city council meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the city council's new meeting place in the Clark Bass Building of Eastern Oklahoma State College's McAlester Campus.
An item calling for city councilors to reconsider declaring a previously-passed ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks or other protective facial coverings an emergency is on an amended version of the meeting agenda.
McAlester Mayor John Browne asked for the item to be placed on the amended agenda.
"Hopefully, we can reach the five-vote threshold," Browne said, referring to the five votes required from the city council to declare the mask-wearing requirement an emergency so it would take effect immediately — as opposed to waiting until Dec. 25.
"If we get it, the mask mandate will be back in effect upon passage of the emergency declaration," Browne said. "At that time, we will be operating under the same rules we had until Nov. 30."
The Tuesday night meeting agenda lists the matter as "Consider and act to reconsider the EMERGENCY enactment of Ordinance 7702, that amended Section 54-52, Face Coverings Mandated in Public Places, of the Code of Ordinances of the city of McAlester."
"My opinion on this from the beginning is it's necessary to help control the spread of the virus in the community," Browne said.
During their Nov. 24 council meeting, city councilors had voted by a split 5-to-2 margin to pass an ordinance that had the effect of extending the city's then-existing mask mandate that was set to expire Nov. 30.
Councilors then voted on whether to declare the face mask mandate an emergency, so it would take effect immediately instead of 30 days after the ordinance passed — which is the amount of time it takes for an ordinance to go into effect without an emergency declaration.
An emergency declaration requires a five-vote threshold to pass. Although city council had voted 5-to-2 to pass a new mask mandate, the action to declare it an emergency so it would take effect immediately failed to meet the five-vote threshold required for an emergency declaration by a 4-to-3 vote.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 3 Councilor had lodged the two votes against extending the face mask mandate at the Nov. 24 meeting. When the vote came up for the emergency declaration, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright joined Smith and Cox in voting "no," with the falling a vote short of the five needed to declare an emergency.
Browne said Friday he felt disappointed the emergency declaration did not pass Nov. 24, leaving the city without a mask mandate until Dec 25 — which is 30 days after passage of the measure.
"I felt disappointed we did not pass it as an emergency," Browne said. "I was contacted by numerous people asking us to keep working on it."
Browne said he then contacted two of the city councilors who had voted against the emergency declaration by text to see if they might reconsider their vote.
The mayor said he did not want to publicly identify the two city councilors because he did not want to put them on the spot.
Browne said when he received a positive reply from one of the two he asked to have the existing council agenda amended and posted by Friday afternoon.
"I appreciate the patience and most especially the work McAlester citizens have put in by continuing to communicate with me to keep this in the forefront of our minds and to pursue this action to keep the community safe," Browne said. "I truly believe this would not have happened without the work of the city of McAlester."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
