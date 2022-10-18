A mural depicting the Disney Imagineer and McAlester native Mary Blair is set for dedication ceremonies in downtown McAlester.
Mural artist Carmen Taylor plans to be among those attending the Mary Blair mural's dedication set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, on the side of the Honey Beene Boutique at 319 E. Choctaw Ave.
The mural is to honor Blair for her groundbreaking artistic work at Disney Studios, as well as her work as a designer and illustrator.
During the Friday celebration, Mayor John Browne plans to read a proclamation declaring Oct. 21 Mary Blair Day in McAlester. Keep McAlester Beautiful Executive Director Megan Waters said organizers selected Oct. 21 for the mural dedication for a special reason.
"It's Mary Blair's 111th birthday," Waters said.
She also noted the significance of such a renowned artist, designer and animator being a McAlester native while referencing one of the Disney movies on which Blair worked.
"It's a huge feather in our cap," Waters said. She also spoke of the touch that Taylor brought to the mural she created of Blair, one of many murals in McAlester.
"Carmen brings an extra vibe that's different from our other 20 murals," Waters said. Taylor, an art instructor at Sapulpa Public Schools, submitted the winning design for the Mary Blair mural and painted it during periodic visits to McAlester.
City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner plans to attend Friday's celebration.
"McAlester is very fortunate to have an artist of her caliber from here," Sumner said. "We feel it's fitting we have a piece like this as a tribute to her accomplishments."
Sumner and others with the city are working on videos that can be accessed through a QR code to tell about the Blair mural as well as the other murals throughout McAlester. He doesn't expect it to be ready in time for the Friday evening mural dedication but he plans to give an update.
He hopes not only McAlester residents but visitors to the city as well will view the Blair murals and others around McAlester for years to come.
Even those who may not be familiar with Blair herself have likely seen her work if they are familiar with the Disney studio's animated work.
Anyone who has seen the Disney versions of "Cinderella," "Alice in Wonderland" or "Peter Pan," have beheld examples of Blair's artistic talents. She also worked on other Disney classics, including "Lady and the Tramp," "Dumbo" and "The Three Caballeros." Blair played a huge role in the "It's a Small World" attraction, originally created for the 1964-65 New York World's Fair, and later becoming a Disney attraction.
Blair also illustrated several children's books, including the Little Golden Book "I Can Fly" and added her artistic touch to a number of movie posters.
Waters said refreshments will be served during the mural's dedication.
"Everyone is welcome to come by and help us celebrate," Waters said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.