Art lovers gathered outside the Honey Beene Boutique in McAlester on Friday for the dedication of the city's new Mary Blair mural, commissioned to honor the groundbreaking Walt Disney artist born in McAlester.
Honey Beene Boutique owner Courtney Beene dedicated the side of her building at 319 E. Choctaw Ave. in downtown McAlester as a canvas for the mural to honor one of McAlester's favorite daughters.
During the ceremony, Beene related how she'd become enthusiastic about the art of Blair and her inclusion as one of the Disney Imagineers. When she looked up additional information regarding Blair and her life, Beene said she felt surprised and proud to learn that Blair was from McAlester.
Also as part of dedication ceremony, Mayor John Browne read a proclamation declaring Oct. 21 as Mary Blair Day in McAlester.
Pride in McAlester Executive Director Megan Waters said she had not been aware of Blair before she was contacted by Beene and McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner to propose the idea of a mural to honor the famed artist.
"We're hoping to spread the knowledge she was from McAlester," Waters said. She's hoping the new mural of Blair by Carmen Taylor will help spread the word about McAlester's most well-known visual artist.
Even those who think they are unfamiliar with Blair have likely seen her work, especially on some classic Disney animated films.
Those who have watched the Disney versions of "Cinderella," "Alice in Wonderland" or "Peter Pan," have beheld Blair's artistic talents. Blair also worked on "Lady and the Tramp," "Dumbo" and "The Three Caballeros." She played a huge role in the "It's a Small World" attraction, originally created for the 1964-65 New York World's Fair and soon thereafter becoming a Disneyland attraction.
Blair's creative work resulted in her selection as one of the original Disney Legends and Imagineers. She also illustrated several children's books, including the Little Golden Book "I Can Fly" and added her artistic touch to a number of movie posters.
Taylor, an art instructor at Sapulpa Public Schools, submitted the winning design following a search for someone to paint a Mary Blair mural on the side of the Honey Beene Boutique. She drove to McAlester a number of times to work on the mural to ensure it would be completed by Blair's Oct. 21 birthday.
"Mary Blair was a storyteller; all artists are storytellers," Taylor said.
"I'm an art teacher and I had never heard of Mary Blair," she said. adding that Blair is a part of our story. Taylor said she now tells her art students about Blair and how the little girl from McAlester grew up to become a Disney Imagineer.
"It never hurts to just imagine the possibilities," said Taylor.
Included in Taylor's mural are images symbolic of some of the most well-known disney films on which Blair worked: A red feather from Peter Pan's hat; a pumpkin symbolizing a scene from "Cinderella," a pocket watch and silhouette of a rabbit to symbolize "Alice in Wonderland." More smaller images are placed throughout the mural, designed to give viewers some fun trying to spot them.
Browne related in his proclamation that Blair was born in McAlester as Mary Browne Robinson on Oct. 21, 1911, moved to Texas with family as a small child and then on to Morgan Hill, California in the 1920s.
She graduated from San José State University in 1931 and from the Chouinard Art Institute in 1933, then joined Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1940, where she worked on art for "Dumbo," "Lady and the Tramp" and "Fantasia."
In the 1950’s she was credited with work on "Cinderella," "Alice In Wonderland" and "Peter Pan" and is credited with work on "It’s A Small World" in the 1960s, Browne noted.
Blair died in 1978 and was inducted posthumously into the group of Disney Legends in 1991. She was awarded the Winsor McCay Award in1996 and inducted into the Visual Effects Society Hall of Fame in 2020, said Browne.
In October 2022, Blair was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from Concept Art Awards, Browne noted as he declared Mary Blair Day in McAlester.
Blair worked in several mediums. She illustrated the Little Golden Book "I Can Fly" and added her artistic touch to a number of movie posters.
Waters said the new mural in Blair's honor might even bring more visitors to the city.
"There are Mary Blair fans all over the world," said Waters. "They may decide they need to come to McAlester."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
