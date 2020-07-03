March Student of the Month: Sarina Kirkhart

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I want to go to the University of Oklahoma to become an Elementary art teacher. I love that the college is closer to my home, I love the beautiful campus, and I love new adventures. I am very interested in helping the education system in Oklahoma and one way is getting art classes back.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received? (9=9th Grade) Superintendent’s Honor Roll- 9,10,11,12
Principal’s Honor Roll- 9,10,11,12
National Honors Society- 10,11,12
Homecoming Queen-12
Band Queen-12
Student of the Month-12
1st Chair at All District Band-12
Outstanding Performance in AP Chemistry ll- 11 Achieving an H all year in AP Language- 11 Superior Rating at District Music Contest- 11 Outstanding Student in Woodwind Choir- 11 McAlester Varsity Volleyball Letter- 11
Scholar Athlete Award- 10
Outstanding Performance in Algebra II Pre AP- 10 Superior Rating at State Music Contest-10 Superior Rating at District Music Contest- 10 Outstanding Student in Woodwind Choir- 10 McAlester Varsity Volleyball Letter-10
9th Chair at All-District Band- 10
Achievement in Pre AP English- 9
McAlester Soccer Varsity Letter- 9
Superior Rating at State Music Contest-9
Superior Rating at District Music Contest- 9
Scholarships:
Karen Hampton Memorial West OKC Rotary Club MHS Class of 1969
￼What drives you to succeed?
My parents taught me at a young age how to be self motivated and to take pride in all that you do. So I always push myself to do the best I can do because we only have one life and I think everyone should want to do as much as they can with it.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My entire family inspires me to excel in anything I do, especially school. Each of my siblings were valedictorians of their class, and somehow that created a desire in me to be one as well when I got to high school. I wasn’t able to be the valedictorian of my class, but I did get to be the salutatorian and I am still proud of that accomplishment. My family always supports me whether I fail or succeed and I think that’s why I want to try my best in anything.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
Shared Blessings: 40 hrs
A couple times a month I help out and bag canned food items for kids without proper care at home, or we sort through clothes that are for the homeless and wrap Christmas gifts for children during the Christmas season.
Red Cross Blood Drive: 14 hrs
Twice a year our school hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive and student council officers help out with it. We make sure everyone is signed in, feels calm and is ready to give blood if desires too. I myself have given blood a total of 3 times and I love doing it!
Hope House: 40 hrs
My sister and I decorated rooms for the women staying at Hope House. We painted the walls, added furniture, put out decorations and made it feel more like a home for them. We also fund-raised $700 through a bake sale that allowed the women there to buy food and gifts during Christmas time.
Service Learning: 85 hrs
I go to Will Rogers Elementary School and help with a 2nd grade classroom every week day for about an hour. I help kids with assignments, help with crafts, listen to them read and grade papers. Occasionally I print off papers and the teacher will allow me to teach lessons.
First United Methodist Sunday School Helper: 30 hrs
I help teach Sunday School at First United Methodist Church! I read stories, make crafts and plan games for the children to enjoy. Every once and a while we have extra events such as an Easter Egg Hunt, Christmas Programs and other fundraisers that I help with as well.
I think I have always enjoyed the feeling of helping someone in our community, whether it be multiple people or even just one. You know that you are making someone’s life a little easier and maybe even making them happy. I met some of the best people when volunteering or helping with the community too. Nothing compares to the happiness you feel when helping others.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
Marching Band, Concert Band, Student Council, Solo & Ensemble Clarinet, Young Life, Mcalester First United Methodist Youth Group, Soccer and Volleyball.
Each activity I take part in teaches me something different about myself or about life. I think it’s broadening my horizons and even improving my education too. For example by taking part in volleyball I have learned how to work with teammates and how to be a leader. Student Council taught me how important community is and how any little project can help a school in the long run. I also wouldn’t have met so many important people without these activities.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would make the drive to college much easier. It probably wouldn’t have all of the problems my current car has. But one of my future goals is to be an art teacher and they tend to need room to haul around big supplies for their classrooms. I have way too many big ideas for my art projects and they are much bigger than drawing on a piece of paper. I want to have kids paint murals around schools, maybe build bird houses and paint them and put them up around a school or make happy signs for the community to put up around town. I’ll need a way to transport all of those big supplies and I think my small car wouldn’t be able to do that for me.
