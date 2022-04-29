March Student of the Month: McAlester's Alexia Zurovetz

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I plan to attend Seminole State College to play softball in the fall. Throughout high school I thought I wanted to go to college without participating in college athletics. After my first visit to Seminole I knew it was where I needed to be. The environment is so welcoming, it truly felt like home. I had never felt that in a college setting before. Choosing to go to Seminole was one of the best and easiest decisions I've ever made. I plan to use athletics to help me obtain a degree in Nursing.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
List of accomplishments: 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 All District Softball 5a district 4 2020 defensive player of the year
2019, 2021 State qualifier tennis
2020 Defensive player of the year 5a district 4 softball 2020-2021 Academic State Championship softball 2021 All Area first team softball
What drives you to succeed?
Success drives me to succeed. The feeling of accomplishment is like no other. The feeling of all my hard work finally paying off makes me want to succeed more than anything in the world.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My parents inspire me to excel in school, from a young age they have been molding me to be the student I am today. Helping me with assignments, always making sure I am on top of my studying. Anything I need they have been there to show me how.
What community service activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I have put in hours at shared blessings, E-Angels, and with my church (Life Church). The reason I feel led to help in my community is to be an example for the people in the community. Community service comes in many ways, there’s always a need for it, but people might not know exactly what to do or what to expect while helping out. I want to be a guide to show everyone that helping in the community is something anyone can do.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I have played sports my entire life, from softball to basketball to cheerleading to tennis. I have always been incredibly active. Every one of these activities have taught me life lessons, softball has taught me leadership and teamwork. Tennis has taught me to be mentally tough. Cheerleading has taught me that you have to work for the skills you want to have. Through all my years of sports one thing I have walked away with is that nothing ever comes easy, if you want something you are going to have to put in the time for it.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
After I graduate high school this year I am attending Seminole State College to play softball. While playing softball at a collegiate level it just isn’t possible to maintain college work, softball, and also have a job. I am already experiencing car troubles and I have had my car for a little over two years now. I am going to be commuting from Mcalester to Seminole to go to school, putting lots of extra miles on my car. I will have no way of affording a new car in college which means immediately after I graduate and get into my profession I will have to buy a new car. If i got a new car before college it would take a lot of the stress about moving away. It would assure me that I always have a way of transportation that is crucial for a college student.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.