March Student of the Month: Logan Gearheart

What are your college plans and why?
I plan to attend the University of Oklahoma to pursue a degree in industrial and organizational psychology. Recently, I have been fascinated with the notion of why people carry out their lives in certain ways and how that affects other people. I am also interested with answering the question of how can this set of workers effectively work together.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
3rd Place Trigonometry - Eastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019
2nd Place Integrated Productivity Software - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019
3rd Place Trigonometry - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2019
1st Place General Business - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018
1st Place World History - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018
2nd Place Plane Geometry - Southeastern Oklahoma Curriculum Contest 2018
Valedictorian of McAlester High School’s Graduating Class of 2020
Academic All-Conference Team 2019
Selected for the Oklahoma Class 5A All-State Soccer Team 2020
Selected for the Oklahoma Class 5A District 3 All-District Soccer Team 2020
Rotary Student of the Week 2019
Captain of McAlester High School Academic Team 2019
McAlester High School All School Homecoming Escort 2019-2020
McAlester High School Student Council Senior Class Vice President
McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Team Captain 11th Grade
McAlester High School Basketball Varsity Letter 11th Grade
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade Pre-Calculus/Trigonometry Award
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade AP Chemistry Award
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade AP English III Award
Outstanding Achievement in 11th Grade Computer Science I Award
McAlester High School Student Council Junior Class Vice President
Nominee for McAlester High School Student of the Month 11th Grade
National Honor Society - inducted 2019 (11th Grade)
McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Team Captain 10th Grade
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Pre-AP Chemistry Award
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Algebra II Award
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade English II Award
Outstanding Achievement in 10th Grade Spanish II Award
McAlester High School Student Council Sophomore Class Vice President
Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Honors English I Award
Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Spanish I Award
Outstanding Achievement in 9th Grade Honors Geometry Award
McAlester High School Soccer Varsity Letter 9th Grade
Good Citizen of the Month - Lion’s Club 9th Grade
Superintendent's Honor Roll 2016-2020
Scholarships: MHS Mock Trial Scholarship $1,000
The University of Oklahoma Award of Excellence $16,000
What drives you to succeed?
The force that drives me to succeed is the past failures of my family. I was born while my father was in prison and raised for the first six years of my life not having any kind of father figure to look up to. This event in my life caused a deep sense of wanting to succeed and deliver myself into a better life, even if I had not quite realized it at the time. This sense of wanting to better myself only grew bigger as I was beginning to realize the house I was growing up in was not the life I wanted to lead as I got older. I still keep these past failures of my family at the front of my mind to remind myself why I have to succeed every day.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
The role model that inspired me to excel in school was my dad. He was in prison during the early years of my life leading me to learn what not to do in life. I was inspired by his failure to separate myself from that reputation and become a role model that people can look up to as an example of success in school.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I help out the McAlester United Soccer Club by coaching and helping develop younger players. I believe that giving young kids a chance to get out and be active is an incredible experience. I love the feeling of accomplishment after getting a shy child to get out of their comfort zone and start to have fun while being active with the rest of their team.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
The extracurricular activities I was in included jazz band, soccer, academic team, and mock trial. These activities all provided me with the lesson that having a hard work ethic is the key to succeeding in all facets of life. They also allowed me to further my education while limiting the stress.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car would be an incredible tool to use to help me achieve my future goals. In order to get to the place I want to be, a car is necessary. Having a new car would allow me to drive to college and come home during the holidays to see my family. I would also be able to drive to my future jobs in a new car without having to worry about jumpstarting an old battery.
