March Student of the Month: Calvin's Kylee Tollett

Where do you want to go to college and why?
I applied and received acceptance letters from East Central University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, and Brigham Young University-Idaho which is where I will be attending in the fall! My goal is to go to dental school and this university has the major that I want: Biomedical Sciences. Knowledge is priceless and I plan to get as much of it as I can. I have always loved learning and am so excited to further my education!
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
I am graduating a year early and am ranked first in my graduating class with a 4.17 GPA. I have earned an ACT score of 31 which places me in the………percentile of students nationwide. Scholarship offers came from BYU-Idaho, East Central University, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. As a student at Kiamichi Technology Center in the Biomedical program, I was awarded student of the month and later named as student of the year.
What drives you to succeed?
I believe a strong work ethic, combined with my faith's focus on self-reliance has helped me set high goals and challenge myself to be successful. I simply want to do my best in what I set my mind to do and work hard to achieve my goals. I'm also willing to ask for help when I need it to make sure I don't take on too much.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My family is my biggest inspiration. Neither of my parents has a college degree and I want to be the first in my family to go through not only college but also graduate school. My family has supported me in all my academic goals and they are rooting for me as I transition into college. I want to excel not only for myself but for my family.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I have been helping with the bimonthly food drives that the local church puts on in Calvin. I love watching the people express how thankful they are for this help. I also help with cleanups at the cemetery in Non, Oklahoma. I give back to the community because I love being able to help people. Service is also a great way to meet new people.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
For the past 10 months, I have been interning at the McAlester Regional Hospital and McAlester Dentistry and Braces. I have had the unique opportunity to watch multiple types of medical surgeries and dental procedures. These experiences have been crucial in my education by allowing me to witness several different types of careers. I have gained knowledge about many aspects of the healthcare field that I never would have had access to otherwise.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
My car is 14 years old and has over 220,000 miles. I made the tough decision to go to a college that is very far from home. The reliability of a new car will allow me to safely travel back home to visit my family. This school is a private, 4-year church-affiliated school. A large part of my faith’s focus is on service and helping your community and a car would help me do that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.