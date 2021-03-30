March 31 deadline for ad valorem property tax payments

A deadline is approaching for those who have already paid the first half of their ad valorem property taxes — and they need to pay the second half to avoid a penalty.
"The second half is due by March 31," said Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler.
Hartshorne-area ranch foreman Jimmy Adams avoided having to wait in line by making a tax payment early Monday.
Lenox-Hackler expected more people to be coming to her office to make the tax payments as the deadline of 5 p.m. on Wednesday drew nearer.
Taxes can be paid in-person at the Pittsburg County Courthouse, online or by mail.
"We do accept postmarks," Lenox-Hackler said of those who mail in their payment. "As long as it's postmarked by the 31st, we accept it. After the 31st, It begins accruing interest at 1.5% per month."
Pittsburg County residents had the option of paying half their ad valorem taxes by Jan. 15. If a half-tax payment was not paid by that time, then the entire amount became due. Interest started accruing on those unpaid amounts on Jan. 16.
Property owners who have already paid the first half of their taxes will have to pay no interest at all if they pay the second half by the March 31 deadline. The treasurer's office is open from 8 a.m.until 5 p.m.
Those paying in-person will have to go through the checkpoint in place at the handicapped entrance to the Pittsburg County Courthouse, where they will have their temperature checked. Masks or other protective facial coverings are required at the courthouse, with masks typically available at the checkpoint for those who do not have one.
Those who opt to pay by mail should send their payments to the Pittsburg CountyTreasurer; 115 East Carl Albert Parkway; McAlester, OK, 74501.
Ad valorem property tax payments can also be made online by going to www.okcountytreasurers.com.
"It will pull up a county and you can do a search for tax records," Hackler-Lewis said. The site states a search can be conducted by name, parcel, item, number or address. It also includes a map where individual counties can be clicked on and information accessed.
Those who pay with a credit card will be charged a service fee of 2.5% of the payment amount, with a minimum fee of $1.95. A $1.50 service fee is charged for those paying by e-check.
"The service fee is charged by the county's payment processor; the county does not receive any portion of this fee," according to information on the website.
Anyone need more information can contact the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office at 918-423-6895.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
