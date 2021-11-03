Many sales tax rates across Oklahoma higher than McAlester's

It's been said many times by some city residents — a claim that McAlester has one of the highest sales tax rates in the state.
An examination by the News-Capital of city sales tax rates across Oklahoma shows that's approximately 224 municipalities currently have a higher city sales tax rate than the 3.75% currently in place in McAlester, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission's Rates and Codes records.
That's not counting the additional 1.5% Pittsburg County sales tax rate, approved by county voters for things such as benefiting fire departments and roads. And Oklahoma levies an additional 4.5% sales tax of its own on every municipality in the state.
That brings the total sales tax on items purchased in McAlester to 9.75%. If McAlester voters approve a proposed additional .25% sales tax during the upcoming Nov. 9 city election, then the total sales tax paid in McAlester would rise to 10% — but the part collected to benefit the city of McAlester would rise to only 4%.
The other 6% out of the total 10% if the Nov. 9 measure passes is accounted for by the 4.5% state sales tax and the 1.5% Pittsburg County sales tax already being collected.
McAlester currently has the fifth-highest sales tax rate in Pittsburg County. Kiowa and Savanna are tied for the highest rate with 5%, followed by Canadian with 4.5%, along with Krebs and Crowder at 4% each. Each city also collects the 1.5% Pittsburg County sales tax, which goes to the county and the 4.5% Oklahoma sales tax, which benefits the state.
If McAlester voters do pass the quarter-cent sales tax increase on Nov. 9, it would raise the city's current 3.75% rate up to 4%, placing it in a tie with Krebs and Crowder for the fourth highest rate in Pittsburg County.
But what about the rest of the state?
The wild card in comparisons of how much sales tax is collected in each city lies in the county sales tax collected in cities around Oklahoma. Each city and county set their own sales tax rates, with the state of Oklahoma assessing its 4.5% sales tax statewide. It's possible for a city to have lower city sales tax than its neighbor, but the varying county sales taxes collected in each county affects the total.
A city in Oklahoma with a lower city sales tax than it neighbors could still have a higher total sales tax total paid in the city, for example, if its county sales tax is higher. The same 4.5 % state tax rate is the same across all of Oklahoma's 77 counties.
Here are comparisons of some of McAlester's neighbors, as well as other cities across the state.:
• Atoka — Nearby Atoka currently has a 4% city sales tax rate, higher than McAlester's current 3.75%. If McAlester voters do pass the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase, then McAlester would have the same 4% rate as Atoka.
However, Atoka County has a 1.75% county sales tax, white Pittsburg County's is 1.5%. Both also have the 4.5% sales tax added on, like every other city in the state.
That means even if McAlester voters pass the quarter-cent city sales increase on Nov. 9, the total 10% sales tax that would be collected in McAlester is still lower than the 10.25% currently collected in Atoka.
• Holdenville — In bordering Hughes County, Holdenville has a 5% city sales tax in place, with a 1% Hughes County sales tax along with the state's 4.5%, so shoppers in Atoka wind up paying 10.5% — which is already higher than the total dime on the dollar sales tax shoppers in McAlester will pay should city voters pass the Nov. 9 sales tax increase election.
• Eufaula — Eufaula has a 3.50% sales tax, with a 2% McIntosh County sales tax, When the state's 4.5% is included. Eufaula collects a total of 10% in sales taxes, higher than the 9.75% currently collected in McAlester.
• Checotah collects a 4% city sales tax, along with the 2% McIntosh County sales tax and the state's 4.5%, for a 10.5% total, also higher than the 9.75% collected in McAlester.
• Wilburton — Wilburton has a 3.50% total sales tax. When Latimer County's 1.75% and the state's 4.5% are included, the total sales tax collected in Wilburton is 9.75%, the same as is currently collected in McAlester.
• Stigler — Stigler has a 3.50% sales tax. With Haskell County's 2% and the state's 4.5% included, the total sales tax collected in Stigler is 10%.
• Talihina — Talihina collects a 3% sales tax. With LeFlore County's 2% and Oklahoma's 4.5% included, Talihina collects a total 9.5% sales tax.
• Clayton — Clayton's city sales tax is 4%. When LeFlore County's 2% and the state's 4.5% are added, a total of 10.5% sales tax is collected in Clayton.
• Stuart — Stuart collects a 4% city sales tax, along with the 1% Hughes County sales tax and Oklahoma's 4.5%, for a total of 9.5%.
• Muskogee — Muskogee has a 4% city sales tax in place, higher than the 3.75% currently collected in McAlester. When Muskogee County's 0.65% county sales tax and the state's 4.5% are included, Muskogee collects a total of 9.15% total sales tax, or 0.6% less than McAlester.
• Durant — Durant has a 4.75% city sales tax rate, higher than the 3.75% in McAlestes. Bryan County has a county sales tax rate at .50%. or a penny less than the one in Pittsburg County. With the 4.5% assessed by the state, the total sales tax paid in Durant is 9.35%, slightly less than the 9.75% currently paid in McAlester.
• Ardmore — Ardmore has a 3.75% sales tax rate. With with a 2.5% Love County sales tax and the state's 4.5% sales tax, people in Ardmore pay a total 10.75% sales tax rate, a penny higher than the 9.75% total currently paid in McAlester. If McAlester voters approve the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase during the Nov. 9 election, the 10.75% total sales tax paid in Ardmore will still be three-quarters of a cent higher than the 10% total that would be paid in McAlester.
• Ada — Ada has a 4% city sales tax rate, higher than McAlester's 3.75%. Pontotoc County has a 0.875% sales tax rate, less than the 1.5% in Pittsburg County. When the state's 4.5% is included, a total 9.375% sales tax is collected in Ada, slight less than the 9.75% currently collected in McAlester.
• Shawnee — Shawnee has a 3.50% city sales tax, less than McAlester 3.75%. Pottawatomie County has a 1.495% county sales tax, just under the 1.5% in Pittsburg County. When the state's 4.5% is included, a total of 9.495% sales tax is collected in Shawnee, just under the 9.75% collected in McAlester.
• Poteau — Poteau's city sales tax is 3%; while LeFlore County's sales tax is 2%. With the state's 4.5% included, a total 9.5% sales tax is collected in Poteau, a quarter-cent less than the 9.75% currently collected in McAlester.
• Tahlequah — Tahelquah has a 3.25% city sales tax. When Cherokee County's 1.75% sales tax and the state's 4.5% are included, Tahelquah collects a total 9.5% sales tax.
• Henryetta — Henryetta collects a 4% city sales tax and a 1.583% Okmulgee County sales tax. When the state's 4.5% is included, Henryetta collects a total of 10.083% in sales taxes.
• Okmulgee — Okmulgee's city sales tax is 4%. With an Okmulgee County sales tax of 1.583% and the state's 4.5%, Okmulgee also collects 10.083% in sales taxes.
• Antlers — Antlers has a 3.50% city sales tax. With a 2% Pushmataha County sales tax and the state's 4.5%, the total sales tax collected in Antlers is 10%.
• Idabel — Idabel has a 3% city sales tax, With a 1.75% McCurtain County sales tax and Oklahoma's 4.5%, the total sales tax collected in Idabel is 9.25%.
• Hugo — Hugo's city sales tax is 3.50%. When the 2% Choctaw County sales tax and the state's 4.5% are included, a total 10% sales tax is collected in Hugo.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.