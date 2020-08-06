Jim George wondered if he would ever see his ring again after it fell in a hole in the floor at Sunday school. After 77 years, the Army veteran was glad to get it back from its spot in what is now the Grand Event Center in McAlester.
“I finally found my ring,” George said with a crackle in his voice.
George, 85, was in the third grade in 1943 when his grandmother gave him a Cub Scout ring after his brother got a Boy Scout ring.
The ring fell in a hole that year in the floor of the building at the intersection of North Third Street and East Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester, known then as the Grand Avenue Methodist Church.
George said he went to the janitor of the church to ask for help, but after the janitor used a coat hanger to fish around the hole, the janitor said he believed the ring fell between the wall.
“I thought about that ring every few years,” George said. “It would kind of pop in my head and I thought ‘Gosh, if I ever go back to McAlester, I wonder if I can find it.”’
In the 77 years since the ring was lost, George graduated high school in Davis and went to East Central Oklahoma State College before being drafted and serving in the Army.
After his service, George said he lived in California for 50 years before returning to Oklahoma and operates a non-profit organization called Grassroot Veterans of America.
But in July, George returned to the building — which is now the Grand Event Center — and spoke with the building owner, Todd Hoagland.
Hoagland bought the building in 2016 and said it was first built in 1922 as a church until being sold around 2012.
George asked Hoagland if he could use a fiber lens camera to put through the hole in the floor to search for the ring “and he said sure.”
Hoagland said he doubted if they would be able to find the ring due to the size of the building and many renovations to the building since 1943.
“He took me up to where it was, which is now just a room that holds a 10-ton air conditioning unit,” Hoagland said. “He was afraid the unit was covering what used to be the hole, so he was a little dejected at first.
“But then he noticed there was a little hole in the floor that was about the size of a half-dollar,” Hoagland said.
Hoagland said after George spent 30-40 minutes “of fishing around, he said he thought he saw something.”
George said he could see the ring on the video from the fiber lens and asked Hoagland if he could hire a carpenter to cut a hole in the floor to get it.
Hoagland agreed, and a carpenter George knows came cut a hole big enough for an arm to fit.
George reached in — and pulled out the ring.
Hoagland said you could tell George was emotional about it and “the ring looks like its been under a floor for 77 years.”
George said he would now like to give the ring to a scout organization in the McAlester area.
“I would like to pass that little spark of history onto a Boy Scout organization,” George said.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
