A man died after his truck hit a horse early Monday morning in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
An OHP reports states Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, died after his 2018 Ford Escape hit a horse around 4:12 Monday morning less than a mile north of Crowder on U.S. Highway 69 and Nail Road.
The report states Bush was driving south on U.S. Highway 69 when his vehicle hit a horse on the road, before the vehicle left the road on the right side and came to a stop in a field.
Pafford EMS pronounced Bush dead at the scene and transported him to a Eufaula funeral home, the report states.
OHP Lieutenant Shane Hackler investigated the incident with assistance from the Canadian Fire Department, Crowder Fire Department, Pafford EMS and Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office.
