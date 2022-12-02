Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Pittsburg County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through the area tonight bringing a switch to gusty northerly winds overnight into tomorrow morning across parts of eastern Oklahoma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&