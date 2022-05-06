McAlester’s two-day celebration of its 75th Annivesary Diamond Anniversary of Armed Forces Day began with the comeback of the annual Armed Forces Day Luncheon, held this year at the Scottish Rite Temple.
Captain Cedric Jessup of the U.S. Navy, stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, served as the AFD Luncheon’s featured speaker.
“I really like my job,” Jessup told those assembled for the Friday luncheon. He said he’s glad he’s able to ensure “All the people in this country still have the freedom to be what you want to be.” To do so, Jessup said he lays his life on the line every day.
“I, like all of you in this room, love the United States of America,” said Jessup, who noted the Navy’s core values are “Honor, Courage and Commitment.”
Jessup told how Boeing E-6B Mercury aircraft are used as communications relay and strategic airborne command posts, giving the mobility that a command post on the ground would lack. One of the Boeing E-6B aircraft, is scheduled to fly over McAlester several times during the Armed Forces Day Parade, set to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, in Downtown McAlester.
“Our aircraft is considered a nuclear weapon,” Jessup said. “We provide information to the nuclear triad.” That consists of missile silos, bombers and submarines.
Jessup said 98% of the country “has no idea who we are and what we do. One hundred percent of our enemies know exactly who we and what we do.”
President of the Indian Nation Chapter of the Scottish Rite Dennis Wilson spoke of the McAlester’ area’s longtime support of the nation’s armed forces.
“McAlester has a well-earned reputation of supporting those who served during both peace and war as is demonstrated by your attendance here today,” Wilson told those assembled for the AFD luncheon.
Armed Forces Day Committee Chairman Jeff Wolf thanked those who were at the AFD Luncheon. He noted this is the 75th year McAlester has honored the nation’s armed forces.
“It’s the second longest-running in the nation,” he said, adding that the McAlester AFD events are among only eight in the nation sanctioned by the military.
“Every single person in this room is making history today,” Wolf said, saying future generations would look back on journalistic accounts of the event’s 75th Anniversary.
At one point during the luncheon, Taylor Wood held her year-old son Baker Wood aloft, so he could better see a photo of his great-grandfather, Chief Petty Officer Jack Earl Woodley.
Jack Woodley served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 through 1974 as a Chief Boiler Tender during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam era. He’s the veteran honored through the AFD Luncheon’s Missing Man Ceremony, which honors veterans who are no longer living. Steve Woodley spoke of his father’s time in the military, Jack Woodley’s achievements as a Shriner and Mason, and thanked those present for honoring his father.
McAlester Mayor John Brown delivered the Missing Man Ceremony, noting a table in the room set for members of the nation’s military branches.
“The empty places represent Americans who are absent, fallen or still missing” from each branch of nation’s armed services, he said.
“This Honors Ceremony symbolizes that they are with us, here in spirit,” Browne said. “Americans should never forget the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call and served the cause of freedom in a special way,” he said.
Browne asked those present to stand and raise their glasses in a toast to veterans who are no longer present.
Members of the Mid-Del Junior ROTC Color Guard opened the luncheon by posting the colors. McAlester High School Choir members Desiree Torres and Divinia Wilson sang a harmonized version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by a verse of “Amazing Grace” after the Missing Man Ceremony concluded.
Those given special recognition during the event included 97-year-old Ralph Perona, a World War II veteran attending the luncheon. All current and former members of the nation’s armed forces were also recognized during the event.
Also during the luncheon, Dennis Wilson introduced members of the Mason leadership who attended the event. U.S. Navy Admiral (Ret.) Dr. John Cotton delivered the opening prayer and benediction.
Waiters and waitresses, mostly from local restaurants, volunteered to wait tables, while local musician Ralph Cox provided music.
Jessup, who thanked Wolf and the Armed Forces Day Committee for inviting him, will also serve as parade marshal for Saturday’s Armed Forces Day Parade in Downtown McAlester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.