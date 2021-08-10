Kristoffer Rice wanted to honor a late family friend in starting a library project.
The 11-year-old Stuart Public Schools student started collecting books to donate toward teachers in the surrounding area in need of a classroom library as a way to honor Lory Middleton, who died in May from COVID-19 complications. Kristoffer said he was thankful for the people who donated to the project and hopes to continue it with community support.
"It shows how much work that a community can do in such a small amount of time," Kristoffer said. "It's really cool that everybody gave a little bit to go toward helping a teacher.
Kristoffer's mom, Stephanie, said her family returned to Oklahoma about three years ago after living in Houston for 17 years. She said Lory and her family took them in like their own family and became close friends.
Lory contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized before dying from complications brought on by the virus nine days later in May, Stephanie said. She was 45.
Stephanie said it was hard to lose a close friend and difficult on the families — so they wanted to find ways to continue her legacy.
Lory was active in the community and had wanted to start a backpack drive in the Houston area before she died. After Lory's daughter took on that project under the name Lory's Legacy Foundation, Kristoffer started Legacy Libraries in Lory's honor.
"Lory bought plenty of supplies for teachers; she was that mom who always had really cool teacher gift, she was always the homeroom mom," Stephanie said. She said Lory's giving mentality inspired her son to honor her with the classroom library.
Legacy Libraries accepts donated gently used books and delivers them to teachers needing classroom libraries for their students.
Stephanie said the project aims to help teachers of any experience who need a classroom library.
Kristoffer made his first delivery of 138 books last week to Dena Shirley, a teacher at Canadian Public Schools who is new to teaching second grade and needed books for that reading level.
His project also partners with a project by fellow Pittsburg County 4-H member and state ambassador Aspen Kelley, who is collecting books for students.
Anyone interested in donating books to the project can contact the Pittsburg County OSU Extension Service office at 707 W. Electric Ave. in McAlester and by calling 918-423-4120.
There is also a drop-off box for the project at the Extension Office.
Kristoffer said his goal is to set up another classroom library soon with the idea of helping anyone who needs help.
Anyone who wants to nominate a teacher to receive the books can contact Stephanie through Facebook or contact the Extension Office.
"My goal is to keep helping teachers until I at least help one at every school in the county," Kristoffer said.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
