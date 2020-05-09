Chrissi Smith’s first day as a nurse in New York opened her eyes to the grim reality of the coronavirus outbreak.
The McAlester native said working at a hospital in the state leading the nation in total cases with more than 300,000 and COVID-19 related deaths with more than 25,000 brought six patients with symptoms who stopped breathing and didn’t have a pulse her first day on April 23.
Five of those patients died, she said.
“And it seemed to be the norm here,” she said. “It was a bit startling for me because that’s not what I’m accustomed to.”
Positive cases in the U.S. total more than 1 million and more than 73,000 have died from the virus, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New York’s cases surpassed 318,000 and more than 25,000 died, according to CDC data.
Chrissi said the floor on which she works at St. John's Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, New York has 36 beds — all full of COVID-19 positive patients “and we’re not even the COVID unit,” she said.
“I’ve just realized that’s what we’re living in right now,” Chrissi said. “This is the state in which these people are living in; this is these people’s lives, and they really truly are losing them due to this virus.”
Chrissi said the trip was eerie from the beginning — she traveled with only about five people on her flight to New York; people at her hotel were all wearing face coverings; few people were in public.
A typical day for her starts at 7 p.m. each night and she usually ends a shift around 7:45 a.m. the next morning.
But sometimes a shift will go longer depending on if a patient crashes or another emergency situation arises.
“It just depends on kind of how the morning goes,” Chrissi said. “It’s pretty much situational every time.”
She misses her family, but says she talks with them as often as possible.
Chrissi grew up in McAlester and graduated from McAlester High School in 2007 before going on to work at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in Tulsa.
She lives in McAlester with her 9-year-old daughter and her parents live in the city.
“We’re Christian people and it was something I kind of prayed about it ;my family and God led me to be a nurse so when all this started happening, I felt like this deep calling inside of me that I needed to be doing something to make a difference,” Chrissi said.
Chrissi said she’s felt a range of emotions trying to help COVID-19 patients.
She tried everything she could for a patient who ultimately died, leading her to feel like she couldn’t do enough.
But she also has helped a patient who one day couldn’t speak or breathe — and drastically improved the next day.
“It brought tears to my eyes and I told him ‘I’m so proud of you, keep fighting because you’re doing so good,’” Chrissi said. “That made me realize that I’m making a difference — we’re doing the best that we can do with what we have.
“There was hope,” Chrissi said.
