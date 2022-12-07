Magical Christmas Parade in McAlester on Thursday

Santa Claus is coming to town — and so are lots of fire trucks, candy thrown from fun floats, and more on Thursday.
The downtown Christmas parade is set for 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown McAlester with this year's theme — A Magical Christmas — including a wide-ranging theme, with parade entrants given a lot of creative maneuverability to express that in their floats.
Deadline to register a parade float was Tuesday. Organizers posted on social media that they would contact parade entrants with lineup information on Wednesday evening.
This year's parade lineup is set to start on A Street, with check-in at the parking lot of Diamond Trophies at 7 N. A St.
The parade will follow the usual route of heading east down Carl Albert Parkway, then turning south on to South Fifth Street for a block, then heading west on Choctaw Avenue to South Main Street.
Previous parades featured candy thrown from floats for anyone lined up to watch the event, dozens of entries from various local businesses, organizations, schools and more — and Santa Claus at the end of the parade line.
Express Employment Professionals, the city of McAlester and the Downtown Merchants collaborated again this year to organize the annual Christmas parade in downtown McAlester.
Last year's parade saw more than 75 entries with the theme being "A Country Christmas Parade" — and city of McAlester workers went viral on TikTok with their float.
Robbie Patton, city of McAlester head gardener, wore a Santa beard and hat while sitting on a hay bale fashioned to look like a reindeer with a tractor moving it’s front loader up and down.
Local resident Cassie Walton posted a clip of the crew’s float from the handle @thewaltonfamily1 on TikTok. Her post gain millions of views, more than 393,400 likes, and nearly 57,000 shares in the next few days.
The 2021 parade marked a comeback following the 2020 parade's cancelation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, second and third-place trophies will be awarded for Best Float and for Best All-Around. Trophies will also be awarded for the top three in the school category.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
