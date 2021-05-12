Madelyn Burks named an Outstanding Graduate at Eastern

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Madelyn Burks of Crowder was named the Outstanding Language, Humanities and Education Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Division Dean Kristen Turner presented the award.
One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The other 2021 Outstanding Graduates include Taylor Chambers of Tushka, OK, Agriculture Division; James Roy Cash of Broken Bow, OK, Behavioral and Social Science Division; TiJanae’ Simmons of Houston, TX, Business Division; Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe, Nursing Division; Jeremy Chapman of Fort Smith, AR and Ryan Stockton of Ada, OK, Respiratory Therapy Division; and Gabriel Gibson of Blocker, OK, Science and Mathematics Division.
Burks graduated in the top 10 percent of her class with an associate degree in pre-elementary education. She began taking classes at Eastern as a concurrent student while attending Crowder High School. Burks maintained a 4.0 overall grade point average and was named to the President’s Honor Roll each semester.
During her time at Eastern, Burks has been active in the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) and recently participated in the organization’s Spring Retreat mission trip. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the McAlester Freewill Baptist Church.
Madelyn is the daughter of K.J. and Cher Burks of Blocker, OK. She plans to attend Northeastern State University this fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
