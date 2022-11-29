Luna starts as first therapy dog at McAlester High School

Luna the dog wags her tail as McAlester High School students pet her and smile passing through the halls between classes.
The 6-year-old standard poodle started Monday as the district's first-ever certified therapy dog following a two-year process that MHS Counselor Tabitha Zurovetz said aimed to benefit students with emotional support.
"We see a lot of different kids all day long and there have been several times where kids will come in and they're emotionally overwhelmed and they can't tell you what's going on because they don't know exactly why they're upset," Zurovetz said. "I think she'll be good in that situation where they need someone to love on them and they can love on her.
"And that's what she gives," she added. "She loves everyone."
Zurovetz got Luna as a personal dog six years ago about the same time she started working at McAlester schools.
She said Luna would interact with most people on their walks and seemed to love meeting new people.
Zurovetz said the idea to train Luna as a certified therapy dog for students originated from her personality and she started two years ago.
"I knew that she needed to be here," Zurovetz said. "She loves everyone, she's calm, she helps me too."
Zurovetz said joined the "School Therapy Dogs" Facebook group two years ago to research the process.
She said a school counselor convention in Tulsa last spring offered an opportunity to discuss with Morris Public Schools officials about a therapy dog program.
Zurovetz then met with program officials and started the process — with Luna getting some boot camp training as a puppy and then getting certification a few months ago through Alliance Therapy Dogs.
"She's just naturally a therapy dog so I haven't had to do much work with her," Zurovetz said.
Zurovetz said she initially hoped to bring Luna to work two days per week, but Monday brought such a positive reaction that she is considering extending those days in the future.
MPS board members recently approved a policy amendment to allow therapy animals at school facilities with officials saying it will benefit the district.
"This is going to be great for our district and our counselors initiated this because they care about our students," Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Paula Meadows said.
MHS counselors said they will coordinate appointments and share Luna with as many students as needed.
Therapy animals receive training to provide psychological and physiological therapy to individuals.
The district's policy states MPS is responsible for supporting all students and staff with social and emotional support needs and plans to provide that support through counselor-owned therapy dogs.
Therapy dogs at the district must be actively participating in a certified training program that provides therapy dog certification through a licensed organization.
The policy states therapy dogs must be immunized against common diseases and immunizations must be kept updated.
Therapy dogs at the school must be licensed if required by state and local government and are recommended to have proper identification.
MHS is the district's initial therapy dog site and officials said plans include eventually expanding the program to more school facilities.
"I think it's been great," Zurovetz said of Luna's first day. "She's my baby so I'm excited for her and I've really wanted her to be part of our school for a while. I am so glad that our school board allowed her to be here."
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com