Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says he plans to work with District 17 State. Rep. Jim Grego regarding the possibility of reducing fees charged to visitors to 22 state parks — including Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton.
At issue is the park pass fees the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation charges to visit Robbers Cave State Park along with the 21 other state parks included in the program.
The state’s implementation of park pass fees to enter Robbers Cave State Parks and the other parks have been exceedingly unpopular with many, including Grego, R-Wilburton. Grego’s worked to try and get the park pass fees reduced or eliminated since they were put in place.
Pinnell told the News-Capital he wants to work with Grego regarding possible park pass fee reductions.
“This is something Representative Grego and I are going to work on together,” Pinnell said.
Grego, who is vice-chairman of the House Tourism Committee, said Thursday he’s looking forward to working with Pinnell on the park pass fee reduction issue.
“I think he will be an ally,” Grego said.
Pinnell is also the first state Secretary of Tourism and Branding and also over the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation. As lieutenant governor, he’s also president of the State Senate. He said he’s not over the day-to-operations at the Tourism and Recreation Department.
“That park pass program was put in place by the executive director,” Pinnell said, referring to Jerry Winchester, the former executive director of the ODTR. Winchester resigned from the post in late April in the wake of the controversy surrounding Swadley’s restaurants at state park sites, including the one that had only recently opened at Robbers Cave.
Pinnell told the News-Capital he’s taking another look at the fees charged to enter those 22 state parks.
“I’m looking at a cost/benefit analysis,” Pinnell said of the park pass fee program. “It could go away in future years,” he said.
Charges to visitors for a park pass to visit the 22 state parks, including Robbers Cave, are $10 per day for one vehicle. A 20% discount is available for those with Oklahoma or Oklahoma tribal license plates. Those who are 62 or older and their spouses can qualify for a full 100% discount, once their eligibility is confirmed, as can honorably discharged veterans.
An annual park pass to visit all of the state parks is currently available for $80. Grego wants to drop that amount to a flat $20 annual fee for those who want to visit just one park — such as Robbers Cave or any other state park of the park pass holder’s choice.
Grego said Thursday he almost got the state park pass fee reduction measure passed during the last two legislative sessions — until it was blocked in the State Senate. He first introduced it for the 2021 legislative session. It didn’t pass, but remained in play for the 2022 session.
He said the measure passed out of the House Tourism Committee as well as the House Appropriations and Budget Committee, then Eastern’s passed a full House vote, sending it to the state Senate. It passed through the initial Senate Committee, but then was blocked before it could be brought to a full Senate vote.
“It made it through all that, then it was not set to heard by the Senate,” Grego said. He thinks he knows the reason why, but said he did not want to publicly talk about it as this time, while he’s preparing to reintroduce the measure again this fall.
“We will start the process over, to get it to the House Committee,” Grego said.
Pinnell said the money raised at Robbers Cave State Park through the park pass fee program stays with the park. He said there were only two states that didn’t charge fees to use state parks, with the other one being Arkansas.
Grego said he is ready to work with the lieutenant governor on the issue. He hopes the result will be that visitors to state parks will pay a reduced fee, or even better, no fee at all.
“The parks belong to everybody,” said Grego.
