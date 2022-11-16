L'Ouverture High School graduate Herbert Keith may live in Luther, but he says a part of heart is still in McAlester.
That's one of the reasons why he's consistently looking for ways to give back to the community.
"I'm a Christian and I said 'Lord, touch my spirit,"' Keith said about how he pondered the best way to give something back. That's when he felt the inspiration to offer coats and other clothing to those who may need them.
"They need some warmth," Keith said.
Keith and other volunteers went to work collecting coats and other warm clothing and now they're ready to share them with McAlester-area residents — free of charge.
The L'Overture Historical Center Coat and Clothes Giveaway is set for noon until 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19, at the Ridgecrest Community Center, 1500 E. Chickasaw Ave. It's in the vicinity of Hunter Park and the former L'Overture school.
Keith said all of the items will be given away at no cost to the recipient, with no income guidelines or other requirements in place.
"We're open to the public," Keith said. "It's for anybody — any age, any race and size." Participants can simply try on a coat and select the one they like.
"We'll have everything from grown-up to children's sizes," Keith said. Most of of the coats and other items were donated by individuals and are previously-owned, but are in good shape, he said. Some of the previously-owned items were never used and still have the tags on them.
More than coats and other clothing will be available.
"We'll have some hot dogs and soda as long as they last," Keith said.
Keith, who is valedictorian of the L'Ouverture High School Class of 1965, belongs to a group trying to restore the L'Ouverture School building. He said the group has received help from a number of volunteers, ranging from members of the McAlester Buffaloes football team to McAlester police officers, with lots of additional volunteer help in-between.
He said the community has been so helpful in assisting with the ongoing L'Ouverture project, it led to the coat giveaway drive to give something back in return.
"That's the mission, to do something for that school, but also to benefit the community," he said.
Keith offered directions to those who may not be used to the layout at Ridgecrest and who are not aware of exactly where the Ridgecrest Community Center at 1500 E. Chickasaw Avenue is located within the apartment complex.
"When going east on Chickasaw into the apartment complex, it's the first building on the south side of the street," said Keith.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.