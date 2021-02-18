Lori Few joins the Oklahoma Project Woman Board of Directors

Oklahoma Project Woman, Inc. (OPW) is pleased to announce that Lori Few, a McAlester resident, has joined the Board of Directors. Lori currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and Public Relations Director for McAlester Public Schools. She is a graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in Interpersonal and Organizational Communication.
She is very involved with the local community and serves on several boards, including Beta Iota McAlester, Rotary Club, City of McAlester Stormwater Committee, McAlester Defense Support Association, and is the chair of the McAlester Regional Health Center Foundation Board.
Lori has served on the McAlester Pink Ribbon Committee for many years. The McAlester Pink Ribbon is the annual fundraising event for Oklahoma Project Woman. Proceeds from this event have provided free breast healthcare for hundreds of uninsured women living in McAlester.
Lori joins Frances Lerblance, a Harthorne resident, as well as twelve other board members from across the state on the Oklahoma Project Woman Board of Directors.
Oklahoma Project Woman is a statewide non-profit that provides free mammograms, biopsies, and surgeries for those with no health insurance and limited financial resources. OPW can provide access to free breast health care because of long time contracts with numerous health care facilities. For more information or to donate, please visit www.oklahomaprojectwoman.org.
Since 1998, OPW has provided access to care for more than 63,000 uninsured Oklahomans and 859 patients have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
