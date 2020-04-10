Looking up: Businesses, employees get some relief amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brian West sent employees home and canceled orders of new Teslas for his taxi service — but he still finds hope amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
Despite the financial hardships brought on by the outbreak, the owner of Rover Taxi and OK Lawn and Pest Control in McAlester said he was approved for paycheck protection loan this week that gives him some further relief to support his employees.
“I know there was about a week of hopelessness that it didn’t appear anything was going to materialize, but now that the ducks are in a row and things are falling into place it’s starting to look up,” West said.
West said OK Lawn and Pest is halting interior services until April 27, but will continue offering exterior services.
Rover Taxi is closed with a tentative reopening set for April 20 “if everything works OK,” West said.
“We made the conscious decision just to shut it down because people aren’t taking things seriously and the longer people don’t take this seriously, the longer this is going to impact us,” West said.
He said Rover Taxi had ordered three new Tesla cars, but canceled two of them amid the coronavirus outbreak.
West said he gave employees money out of his own pocket to help them pay their bills, but he knows that isn’t sustainable.
He said Arvest Bank deferred all loans for three months — “which is a saving grace and one of the only things that’s going to help us get through this on both fronts,” he said.
The business owner said applying for payroll protection loan presented challenges — having to apply three times after separate rules changes made him feel “hopeless” at some points.
But West said after his application was approved, he is hopeful to get through the next 2-3 months and get some additional disaster loans.
“There’s hope now,” West said.
The U.S. Senate passed a $2 trillion coronavirus response bill, known as the CARES Act, that includes $377 billion to help small businesses recover from economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Programs under the act include the Paycheck Protection Program — which allows for eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through guaranteed federal loans — and the Emergency Economic Injury Grants — which offers a $10,000 advance to businesses impacted by COVID-19.
According to information from U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe’s website, Paycheck Protection loans will be retroactive to Feb. 15, 2020 and the portion of the loan for payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities would be forgiven if the employer maintains the payroll.
Emergency Economic Injury Grants offer $10,000 advances to small businesses and nonprofits that apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan within three days of applying for the loan. The disaster loans carry interest rates up to 3.75% for companies and up to 2.75% for nonprofits, with principal and interest deferred up to four years.
The stimulus also includes funding for people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
A temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will run through Dec. 31, 2020 to offer unemployment benefits to anyone not traditionally eligible to receive unemployment benefits and unable to work amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.
It provides an additional $600 per week to each recipient for up to four months and 13 weeks of unemployment benefits for anyone still unemployed after weeks of state unemployment benefits are no longer available.
More information is available at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission website at https://www.ok.gov/oesc/.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
