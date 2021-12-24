What did Santa deliver across Pittsburg County a century ago?
The McAlester News-Capital has participated in the annual tradition of publishing local children’s letters to Santa Claus with the hopes he and everyone else would read them.
Local history enthusiast Steve Adams collected several such letters published a century ago in the McAlester News-Capital in “The Children’s Christmas Mail Box.”
Here is a collection of Santa letters from area children printed in 1921:
(McAlester)
Dear Santa,
I am writing to tell you where I live so that you might bring me something for christmas. I want a coat and a cupid doll and I would like some candy and nuts and fruit.
I am a little girl 11 years old and I am going to school. I like my teacher fine. Please bring her something. I have four little cousins in fourth ward, don’t forget them.
From your dear little girl, Ruby Morris
(McAlester)
Dear Santa,
I want a big doll with curly hair and sleepy eyes and I want a little stove and some nuts, bananas, and oranges and please don’t forget my little sister and brother. I am 9 years old and in the third grade. I like my teacher. Her name is Miss Downs. Santa I like you too.
— Cyrena Estella Barnett
(Krebs)
Dear Santa Claus,
It is time for you to make your usual call. I am a little girl 11 years old and in the 4th grade. I want you to bring me a sweater, house slippers, and a pair of kid gloves. I guess this is all for this time and hope you will be as kind to me this year as you were last year. Hoping you have a nice Christmas.
Your little friend, Esther Williams
(McAlester)
Santy, I guess your are an old man. Santy, you have a long white bear. Santy, I want a football. Santy, I want a wagon. Santy, I want a bat and ball.
— R.C. Green
(Krebs)
Dear Santa Claus,
While sitting along I thought I would write you a few lines. How are you getting along? I hope you are all right and will be able to come out Christmas. I’ll tell you what I want. I want a little car to ride in and a little slate to write on, and a little be be gun to shoot, so I will close, from W.H.H. Hale to Santy Claus.
I forgot, I want a bank.
(McAlester)
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a car and a nice story book and a lot of tools and lots of candy and nuts. Bring aunt and uncle something nice. My cousins and I are going to hang their stockings up. Bring my teacher something nice. I have been a good boy. My has been good to me.
Your little boy, G.P. Crockett
(McAlester)
Dear Santa,
I am a little boy 7 years old. I go to school every day. I am in the 3rd grade. Now I am going to tell you what I want. I want a game of parcheesi and a game of checkers and a game of bunco and a be be gun and I have a little sister 6 years old. She wants a little trunk and a little cry doll and I have a little brother 10 months old. He wants a little wagon and a little train that runs on the floor and a little rattler and little rubber doll. Now I will have to close.
Your little friend, Jack York
(Quinton)
Dear Santa Claus,
I go to Ogden rural school. I am in the 7th grade. I live on a farm about three miles west of Quinton. I hope that you don’t forget me Christmas. I am not expecting very much but I would like to have a fur set, a pair of kid gloves and lots of other things, and remember all of my friends. I will close.
Yours very respectfully, Amelia Poynter
(Quinton)
Dear Santa Claus,
I am going to school. I work hard every day. My teacher’s name is Miss Dunlap. I want a gun for Christmas. When Christmas comes I will have a good time. This summer I worked hard.
Your friend, Emmit Moody
(Quinton)
Dear Santa Claus,
I wish you would hurry up and come on and bring me some candy, a fireworks, and many other things for we all love Santa Clause. You now we love candy and toys and anything that makes noise.
Your friend, Moody Smith
(Carbon)
My Dear Santa Claus,
I want you to bring me a doll and candy, apples and oranges.
From yours truly, Florence Weaver
(Carbon)
Dear Santa Claus,
I want you to bring me some fire crackers and some nuts and a suit and cap and some apples and some oranges and some nuts and a little car that wind up and an over coat and some shoes and bring a horn and some Roman candles.
From, George Weaver
(McAlester)
Dear Santa Claus,
I am a little girl five years old. I haven’t been good all year, but have been good enough to want a whole lot Xmas presents. A doll buggy, dresser for my doll’s clothes and some new dresses for Mary, my big doll.
I hate to ask for a tricycle, but I sure do want one.
Your little friend, Elizabeth Murphy
(McAlester)
Dear Santa Claus,
I am a little girl 11 years old and I haven’t got no mother to buy me any Christmas presents. I have a papa and he works all day and he don’t have time. Santa, I want you to be sure to remember me. I want you to bring me a sweater and a pair of gloves and some candy, nuts and fruit.
Dear Santa, don’t forget my little sister, she wants a pair of gloves and some new stockings and we both want some ribbon for our hair. She also wants fruit, nuts, and candy.
From your little friends, Airty and Viola Pigg
(McAlester)
Dear Santa Claus,
I am a little girl 7 years old. I am in the first grade. My teacher’s name is Miss Thompson. Please bring me a sleepy doll, a nice kimono, and a ring; some candy, nuts and fruit, and a doll for my little sister.
— Maurine Westfall
(Haileyville)
Dear Santa Clause,
I am a little girl six years old and go to school and Sunday school. I can write but not very good so mother will write for me. This is what I want for Xmas. A curly headed doll and a yellow doll buggy and a blacbord to write my lesson on. That’s all Santa, be sure and bring all these please.
— Vera Evelyn Batson
(Haileyville)
Dear Santa,
I am a little girl seven years old. I want a doll and train, nuts and candy, and don’t fogey the other little boys and girls, and wishing you a merry Xmas.
— Bernadean Routh
P.S. Please don’t forget my grandma and my grandpa
(Hartshorne)
Dear Santa Clause,
I want a goat wagon, candy, nuts and fire crackers and a knife and a car for Cowboy Jack and fiddle.
— Rolla Markland
(Hartshorne)
Dear Santa,
I am a little girls 8 years old in the third grade. I want a basket ball and sleepy doll. I have a brother 10 years old. He wants a good football and don’t forget our stockings full of goodies. I am a good little girls.
Your friend, Violet Hazie White
P.S. Don’t forget mama and papa
