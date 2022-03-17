Looking at Open Records laws during Sunshine Week

This week marks another year of media outlets and the general public promoting access to public records during Sunshine Week.
Sunshine Week is the annual weeklong nationwide celebration of access to public information and transparency in government.
Oklahoma’s Open Records Act allows any citizen to request any public record from any public body — and requires those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to public records.
Under the Oklahoma Open Records Act, public records are defined as all documents — books, papers, photographs, microfilm, disks, records, sound or film recordings, video recordings, emails, text messages, and more — created or received by a public official or body, or their representatives, relating to public business, funds or property. Exceptions include personal financial information, computer software, certain personnel records, personal notes, and more.
Any official or employee of a public body in Oklahoma is subject to the state’s Open Records Act. Public bodies include any board, office, commission or agency supported by or expending public funds, or operating public property.
State lawmakers recently presented bills to change Oklahoma's open records laws.
One gave exemptions to the Commissioners of the Land Office. Another allowed cities to increase prices to fulfill records requests. Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, authored House Bill 3475 to address “excessive disruption” from records requests. All three were pulled from consideration after public outcry.
Grego said his bill stemmed from city of McAlester Mayor John Browne and Oklahoma Hospital Association representatives voicing concerns over "excessive records requests" from former city manager Randy Green.
Green became the youngest city manager in McAlester’s history as a 29-year-old in 1982 and held the position for more than two decades before McAlester city councilors terminated him in January 2005. A federal jury convicted Green in March 2006 on five counts of embezzling city money during a time period when the city received federal funds. Green was sentenced later that year to 51 months in federal prison with 36 months of supervised probation following his release.
Later, Green posted questions on Facebook about management at city hall and the hospital, including concerns regarding the entities' responses to his records requests, before he died in November after battling COVID-19.
Officials said they sought relief from Green's "excessive" records requests and brought those concerns to Grego — who told the News-Capital his bill aimed to alleviate the issue in the future.
"It can be used as a form of harassment," Grego told the News-Capital. "We don't have a problem with people requesting it...we don't want to hamper people getting information for the right reason."
Section 24.A 5 of Oklahoma's Open Records Act states all records of public bodies and public officials shall be open to any person for inspection, copying, or mechanical reproduction during regular business hours, with a few exceptions. Those exceptions include records specifically required by law to be kept confidential.
Grego's House Bill 3475 would have allowed any public record keeper the right to deny an open records request at will if they determined "a request places an excessive disruption in producing public records on the public body or if the custodian has reason to believe that repeated requests are intended to disrupt other essential functions of the public body."
Oklahoma Press Association Executive Vice President Mark Thomas and the News-Capital spoke with Grego about how his bill would restrict public records access to everyone — specifically, media members seeking public information.
"We understand that there are people that abuse public bodies by making excessive requests that they never come pick up, that they never pay for, we understand you get abused," Thomas said. "But we get abused, from a records requestor side, by a custodian of a record who just doesn't want to give it to us. And they'll look for any reason not to do so — and this makes it easier for them to deny a request."
Another part of the bill addressed records regarding a public hospital.
It states "In the event a public trust hospital enters into a joint venture or acquires an interest in a not-for-profit entity to effectuate the administration of the mission of the public trust, that entity shall not be subject to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act or the Oklahoma Public Records Act."
Thomas added Grego's bill does not define "excessive requests" and the OPA could not support the part of Grego's bill that includes hospital exemptions.
The bill advanced with a 5-2 vote in an Oklahoma House Committee — but Grego decided to pull it from being heard on the floor for a full vote.
"I understand newspaper access," Grego told the News-Capital. "There never was an intention to restrict access. We wanted to address when somebody abuses it."
Officials said they intend to meet in the coming months to address concerns and find common ground.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
