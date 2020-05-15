'Look forward': McAlester senior reflects on pandemic adjustments

A quote on Lainey Carswell’s graduation invitations reflects the uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Forget what’s gone, appreciate what remains, and look forward to what’s coming next,” it reads.
The McAlester High School senior is among graduating students who’ve seen cancellations of school proms, concerts, extra curricular activities due to the virus. Pandemic precautions also led to cancellations of Lainey’s spring break trip to New York, and adjustments made to her 18th birthday celebration.
Lainey said “it’s sad” to think about the missed milestones and moments — but she’s hopeful.
“We’re going to make it through this,” Lainey said.
Lainey’s mom, Tezarah Reagan, has seen COVID-19’s impact up close as the emergency room and ICU director at McAlester Regional Health Center.
Tezarah also said her aunt died during the pandemic and the family was again limited on what they could do.
Gov. Kevin Stitt moved the state forward Friday in his Open Up & Recover Safely (OURS) to Phase 2 — which allows organized sports and non-essential travel to resume, funerals and weddings to host more than 10-people, and bars to reopen with social distancing protocols.
Confirmed positive cases statewide surpassed 5,000 and COVID-19 related deaths reached 285 on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Tezarah said she has explained to her daughter the potential dangers stemming from community spread of coronavirus — but she also learned on her own by consuming news and doing her own research.
She said MRHC started planning for COVID-19 precautions early on and her daughter learned quickly how she could help prevent spread of the virus.
Laney’s spring break trip was scheduled to be her first to New York with plans including Broadway shows, concerts and more.
But the family decided against the trip after seeing increased numbers of cases in New York and more information becoming available on how the virus spread.
“We were really concerned with ‘what if we brought the virus home to someone?’” Tezarah said.
She said the week they were scheduled to visit was the week more shows and businesses started shutting down.
“And it got so much worse after that, so I’m really glad we made the decision to cancel our plans,” Tezarah said.
Plans also changed for Lainey’s 18th birthday celebration as family and friends were set to throw a surprise party for her at the Venue in downtown McAlester.
Despite the cancellation, Lainey remained optimistic and said she just wants everyone to stay safe.
High school seniors and their families have also been waiting to hear how graduation plans will be changing amid the pandemic.
Earlier this week, McAlester High School’s graduation ceremonies were set for 10 a.m. June 6 at Hook Eales Stadium — if the state enters Phase 3 of the OURS Plan by that point.
If the state doesn’t reach Phase 3 by that time, the school has contingency plans in place for a virtual ceremony.
Tezarah said the family will continue social distancing and staying home to help prevent the potential of a spike in cases, but they are still looking forward to graduation.
“It’s a big milestone — not just for her, but as a parent, to see your kid finally get to walk across the stage and get their diploma is a big part,” Tezarah said.
Lainey also emphasized the importance of providing emotional support for friends and family during the pandemic.
She said her friends FaceTime and play Call of Duty, Minecraft, and Fortnite, to stay in touch with her while social distancing.
“You have to make sure you’re there for people during all of this — without being there with them, but you can still be there for them,” Lainey said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.