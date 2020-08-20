Coronavirus cases at long-term care facilities in Pittsburg County surpassed 100 this week with a recent spike from homes in McAlester.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows Pittsburg County long-term care facilities have 105 total cases — including 62 at Walnut Grove Living Center and 28 at Mitchell Manor in McAlester.
Transition Health Services is the long-term care management company over the two McAlester facilities and has worked with medical professionals to address the outbreak.
“The facilities are mitigating further spread of the virus by relocating positive residents to the facility’s COVID unit, recuperating positive employees at home and providing medical care for residents as needed,” Transition Health Services said in a prepared statement. “The facilities will continue to work closely with local and state health officials to manage the situation in accordance with CDC guidelines.
“Our residents are the heart of everything we do,” the statement continued. “Transition Health Services, Walnut Grove Living Center, and Mitchell Manor employees remain committed to helping those impacted by COVID 19. We appreciate the outpour of prayers and support from our community.”
OSDH data as of Thursday showed Pittsburg County had 105 coronavirus cases, 93 assumed recoveries and eight deaths in long-term care facilities. Those numbers include 62 cases, 52 recoveries and six deaths at Walnut Grove, and 28 cases, 27 recoveries and one death at Mitchell Manor.
Transition Health Services said an employee at Walnut Grove tested positive on Aug. 3 and several residents and staff tested positive “following universal testing at the facility.” An employee at Mitchell Manor also tested positive July 29, the company said.
Walnut Grove is an 80-bed facility and averages 70.6 residents per day, according to the latest Medicare profile report.
A Walnut Grove employee told the News-Capital “we can’t tell you any information at all” and inquiries would have to go through corporate.
Transition Health Services also operates Fort Gibson Nursing Center, Heritage Villa Nursing and Rehab in Bartesville, Hometown Hospice in Broken Arrow, and Broadway Manor Nursing Home, Hometown Hospice, Outreach Home Health, and Eastgate Village Retirement Center in Muskogee.
OSDH reported in April a resident at Mitchell Manor died from COVID-19 complications.
Gov. Kevin Stitt deployed the Oklahoma National Guard to assist with COVID-19 response and on April 22, members of the guard wore masks and other equipment to disinfect Mitchell Manor.
Oklahoma’s National Guard must be requested to assist state agencies by the governor, the department of health, or the office of emergency management.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends long-term care facilities: restrict all visitation except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end of life situations; restrict all volunteers and non-essential healthcare personnel (HCP), including non-essential healthcare personnel (e.g., barbers); cancel all group activities and communal dining; and implement active screening of residents and HCP for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
