For millions of Americans, the Fourth of July means firing up the grill and chowing down on family favorites. Typically, during the holidays, many of us slide off track in eating healthy. However, eating healthier options can still take place during the festivities. Try celebrating with these healthy grilling options!
Go ahead and grill those burgers and hot dogs this Fourth of July, but also make sure your feast includes lots of nutritious options:
Plan ahead — you want half of your child’s plate to be veggies and fruits, one quarter protein and one quarter grains.
Prepare a vegetable plate in minutes with grilled squash, peppers, corn, carrots or cauliflower. Toss the veggies with a splash of olive oil and your favorite seasoning and place them on the grill. Do this first and set them out for everyone to munch on while the other food is prepared.
Trade traditional mayo-heavy coleslaw for a fresh carrot salad dressed with plain Greek yogurt, raisins and chopped apples. This sweet and crunchy dish is a kid favorite!
Combine whole-grain pasta, broccoli and colorful peppers to create a healthier pasta salad.
Choose lean ground beef, turkey or chicken for your burgers. Kids may enjoy veggie burgers made from chickpeas or black beans.
Make sliders instead of full-size burgers. Use whole-grain dinner rolls for the buns. Serve them with romaine lettuce leaves and tomato slices.
Grill marinated shrimp or chicken skewers. Add peppers or grape tomatoes for sweetness, fiber and an extra dose of vegetables.
Grill pineapple rings or peach halves until their natural sugars caramelize. Present the grilled fruit on a dessert bar with vanilla yogurt, nuts as sprinkles and fresh cherry toppers.
Exposing your kids to healthy eating and cooking early in life is key. There are lots of ways to make food prep a family affair.
Wash: Ask kids to rinse and dry a large bunch of grapes or berries for the fruit salad.
Stir: Let children mix pre-measured herbs, spices and lemon juice to create a flavorful Greek yogurt dip or sauce for vegetables.
Assemble: Lay out the ingredients to create grill-ready foil packets of potatoes, peppers, onions and seasonings. Have kids go down the line, assembling each packet.
Chop: Supervise older children as they chop vegetables and fruit, thread chunks of fruits and vegetables onto skewers for grilling or put together more involved dishes by following recipes together.
Engaging kids in food prep and cooking gives them a sense of accomplishment and ownership of what they eat. Lending a hand in the kitchen is fun and encourages children to taste the fruits of their labor. Make good nutrition a family norm – show your kids how to eat well by introducing new family traditions at barbecues.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
This article was used in part from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
