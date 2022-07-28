Healthy eating is important at every age. Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy or fortified soy alternatives. When deciding what protein and vegetable foods to eat, choose options that are full of nutrients and limited in added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium. Start with these tips:
Start your day with vegetables. Add leftover cooked vegetables to your omelet or breakfast wrap. Or, add spinach to a morning smoothie and enjoy a burst of flavor and nutrition!
Include protein in your snack. Try peanut or nut butter as a dip for apple or celery slices, or as a spread on whole-grain crackers. A hard-cooked (hard-boiled) egg with a dash of pepper also makes a good protein snack.
Take vegetables on the go. Carry along some crunchy carrot, celery, or jicama sticks. A small container of cherry tomatoes or sugar snap peas also makes an easy snack.
Take protein on the go. Pack a mixture of unsalted nuts and sunflower seeds for a crunchy snack. Add some dried fruit like raisins, cranberries, or chopped dates for a touch of sweetness.
Vegetables for a dip or a dunk. Enjoy baked potato wedges, cucumber slices, or cauliflower pieces with a homemade Italian dressing or dunked into a low-fat dip or hummus.
Keep seafood on hand. Canned seafood, such as salmon, tuna, or crab, is quick to prepare and enjoy. Canned items also store well.
Add some tofu as a protein source. Spruce up your sandwich. Add spinach or some thinly sliced sweet onions to your favorite sandwich or wrap for extra flavor and a little crunch.
Add variety to salads. Make your salad pop with color and flavor by including corn kernels, radish slices, or diced red onions. Include seasonal vegetables for variety throughout the year. Try a stir-fry. Stir-fry vegetables like carrots, shredded cabbage, greens, and low-sodium jarred mushrooms for a quick meal.
Add protein to your salad. Grilled chicken or shrimp adds tasty protein to a salad of mixed greens. Chickpeas or black beans are delicious, budget-friendly options, too.
Get creative with beans, peas, and lentils. Make chili or stews with kidney or pinto beans, have a bowl of split pea soup for lunch or dinner, or enjoy lentils as a side dish.
Check with family and friends or online for recipe ideas. Serve up lean beef. Broil lean beef cuts like sirloin, top round, or flank steak. Sliced into strips, they’re great over greens, in a sandwich, or as is.
The benefits of healthy eating add up over time, bite by bite.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
