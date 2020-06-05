When it comes to reducing home cooling costs during the summer months, many people think setting the thermostat a few degrees higher is all they can do.
Fortunately, there are several things that can be done that can help put a dent in the cost of keeping your home cool.
Plant trees or shrubs that will shade your outdoors air conditioning unit. A unit operating in the shade uses less energy. Homeowners should make sure there’s good weather stripping or caulking around windows and doors. Also, be sure to close the fireplace damper so the cooler air inside the home doesn’t escape.
Fans are another great way to keep cool while spending less. Obviously, in the Oklahoma heat a fan cannot replace the air conditioner, but ceiling fans and oscillating fans can help circulate the cool air in your home. This is especially important when the humidity is high.
Make sure the air ducts in your home are properly insulated, especially those that pass through the attic or any other non-air conditioned areas. It could be cost effective to have a specialist come in to check for holes or leaks in the duct work. To help ensure air flow, make sure furniture does not obstruct the air conditioning vents. Close off unused rooms and close vents in those rooms.
While natural light is refreshing, the suns heat pouring through the windows can raise the temperature in your home. Keep blinds and drapes closed during the day to help block the heat from the sun.
While you’ll probably see some sort of increase in your utility bills during the hot summer months, if you utilize some of these tips, you’re more likely to stay cool without breaking the bank.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.