When shopping for groceries, it is about having a plan and making smart decisions about what to put in your cart.
Ask friends and family where they shop and find their best bargains. Also ask about the latest apps or blogs available for buying local.
Eat before you shop. Grocery shopping while hungry can lead to impulse buying and unhealthy food choices.
Read the sales flyers. Sales flyers are usually released mid-week and can be found at the store’s entrance, in the newspaper, on their website or social media sites or their app.
Use coupons. Only use coupons for items that you know you will use.
Look up and down for savings. Stores often stock the priciest items at eye level. Make sure you look at the upper and lower shelves too.
Check for store brands. Most stores offer their own brand of products that often cost less than name brands.
Grab from the back. Stores typically place the newest items behind the older ones. Reach in the back for the freshest items especially in the produce, dairy, and meat aisles.
Ask for a rain check. If a sale item has run out, ask the store for a rain check. This allows you to pay the sale price after the item is restocked.
Join your store’s loyalty program. Most stores offer a free loyalty program which provides special offers and discounts whether through membership cards or apps.
Think outside the store. Farmers markets and farm stands can be great options for picking up fresh produce at a discount.
Tips for Every Aisle. The following are tips to help you make budget-friendly and healthy options from each food group.
Fruits & Vegetables
Buy produce “in season.” Produce is usually less expensive and are at their peak flavor
Buy only what you can use before it spoils. Try buying canned. Choose fruit canned in 100% fruit juice and vegetables with “low-sodium” or “no salt added” on the label. Canned fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh, and often cost less. Canned fruits and vegetables last much longer than fresh and are a quick way to add fruits and vegetables to your meal.
If you have the freezer space, buy frozen. Choose frozen fruit without added sugar, and frozen vegetables without added sauces or butter. Frozen fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh and may cost less. Frozen fruits and vegetables last much longer than fresh and are a quick way to add fruits and vegetables to your meal.
Grains-Make half your grains whole grains.
Check the ingredient lists and choose grains that have a whole grain listed first. Rice and pasta are budget-friendly grain options.
Choose hot cereals like plain oatmeal or whole grain dry cereal.
Try new whole grain snack ideas, like switching to whole-wheat crackers or popping your own popcorn.
Protein Foods
Beans and peas are great low cost choices. Use these good sources of protein for main or side dishes. Beans and peas cost far less than a similar amount of other protein foods.
To lower meat costs, buy the family-sized or value packs and freeze what you do not use.
Choose lean meats like chicken or turkey.
When choosing ground beef, make sure it is lean (at least 93% lean) ground beef.
Seafood does not have to be expensive. Try buying canned tuna, salmon, or sardines – they store well and are a low cost option.
Do not forget about eggs! They are a great low-cost option that is easy to prepare.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.