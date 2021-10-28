Halloween activities are exciting and fun for children. However, the weather, darkness and excitement can create dangerous situations for them. As this ghoulish evening approaches, caregivers and parents should remind trick-or-treaters to follow safety guidelines.
Many children are injured on Halloween. Falls from tripping over unstable shoes or costumes that are too long are the leading cause of unintentional injuries. Other common causes include burns from flammable costumes, eye injuries from sharp objects, collisions with motor vehicles and poisonings and other injuries from tainted treats.
Fortunately, many Halloween injuries are preventable. Parents can take simple precautions to ensure children's safety. Also, other adults and older youth should be aware of their role to protect children in their neighborhoods.
The OSU Extension Service provides these tips for Halloween:
Children should not wear poorly fitted costumes such as baggy pants, long hems and oversized or high-heel shoes that could cause them to trip. Be sure masks, wigs and floppy hats do not impair children's vision so they can see where they are going and watch out for cars. Securely tie hats and scarves to keep them from slipping over children's eyes.
Face paint or makeup is an alternative to a Halloween mask. Buy non-toxic, hypo-allergenic products. Always follow label directions and do not decorate the face with products not intended for the skin. Even if face paint or other makeup has a picture of people wearing it near their eyes, the label may state that it should not be used near the eyes.
The Food and Drug Administration advises that people planning to decorate their skin with a product they have never used before to first put a dab on an arm for a few days to check for an allergic reaction, before putting it on the face. This is especially good for people who tend to have allergies.
Remind children to walk, not run, from house to house and avoid crossing yards and lawns where unseen objects or uneven terrain could cause tripping hazards.
Turn on porch and other exterior lights to help people see, and remove objects from the steps, porch and yard like tools, hoses, toys, bikes and ornaments that could create hazardous conditions. Keep Jack O' lanterns out of children's way, especially those with lighted candles that could ignite children's costumes.
Look for a "Flame Resistant" label when buying costumes and accessories such as masks, beards and wigs. Fabrics such as 100-percent nylon, polyester or wool will resist burning and should extinguish quickly. To minimize contact with candles and other ignition sources, avoid costumes made from flimsy materials and outfits with big, baggy sleeves or billowing skirts.
Do not overload electrical outlets with special effects or lighting.
An increasing addition to Halloween costumes is cosmetic contact lenses, such as those that give the appearance of scary cats' eyes. Improperly used cosmetic contact lenses can lead to serious eye complications. To prevent problems with these lenses, Prevent Blindness America suggests visiting a licensed eye-care professional to be fitted for cosmetic contact lenses, always cleaning and disinfecting contact lenses according to instructions.
Be sure swords, knives, spears, wands and other sharp costume accessories are made of soft, flexible materials and have dulled edges and points. Also, avoid masks with sharp points to reduce the risk of eye injuries.
Also, do not give young children lollipops or similar treats because the sticks can cause eye injuries.
Children ages five through 14 are four times more likely to be involved in a pedestrian incident from 4 to 10 p.m. on Halloween than on other days of the year, according to an American Automobile Association analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.
To make children more visible to drivers, choose bright costumes, accessories and "treat bags," or decorate these with reflective tape or patches. Carrying a bright flashlight also will improve children's visibility.
Instruct children to use sidewalks rather than walking in the street and to cross streets only at the corner—never at mid-block or between parked cars. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
Drivers should watch for children darting out between parked cars and walking on roadways, medians and curbs. Also, carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys.
Pin each child's name, address and phone number in a pocket of the costume. Also be sure children know their phone numbers. Always have an adult or older, responsible child accompany young children.
Teach children that tricks should never be a part of the Halloween tradition.Parents and caregivers can take a number of safety measures to prevent poisonings or injuries from tampered treats, or those that are not age-appropriate. Children should never snack while out trick-or-treating, Giving them an early meal before they go out may help reduce the tendency to snack. Insist that they bring treats home for inspection before eating anything. Signs of tampering may include small pinholes in wrappers and torn or loose packages. Wash fruit and cut it open before allowing a child to eat it. When in doubt, throw the treat out."
Carefully inspect novelty items and toys given to children ages three and younger. Remove choking hazards such as gum, peanuts, hard candies or small toys.
Since obesity is a growing problem among children—and adults—parents and caregivers may want to choose age-appropriate treats in lieu of candy and other sweet treats. If you decide to give candy, choose low-sugar or sugar-free items. Alternatives may include items for a brown-bag lunch or after-school snack such as peanut butter or cheese crackers, dried or canned fruit, puddings and string cheese or rollups. Others may include small festive note pads, stickers, unsharpened pencils, erasers, pens or coins. Be sure these pose no age-related hazard to children.
To prevent stomach aches and arguments after children return home and you've safety checked their treats, discuss beforehand how many treats can be eaten Halloween night and stick to this amount. You can distribute the remaining treats in the following days and weeks, perhaps in school lunches or as after-supper snacks. Although this may sound harsh to children, they will be delighted when they still have treats and their friends' bags are empty.
Examples of Healthy Trick-or-Treat Goodies
packages of low-fat crackers with cheese or peanut butter
packaged fruit leather
mini boxes of raisins
packages of hot chocolate mix
microwave popcorn
pencils
play jewelry
stickers
erasers
hair ribbons and barrettes
match-book cars
packaged beef jerky
bags of nuts
gum
crayons
sidewalk chalk
whistles and kazoos
rubber spiders and worms
balloon
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
Oklahoma State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, State and Local governments cooperating. Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, genetic information, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.