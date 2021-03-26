Jobs, kids, extracurricular activities. It is no secret the world in which we live is fast-paced. With all the obligations couples have on their plates on any given day pulling them in different directions, it is understandable it can be difficult to find time to focus on their relationship.
The last thing some couples want is to have to work on their relationship, let alone hear what they should be doing more of.
To keep a relationship flourishing, it needs time and attention. If we’re not careful, we can lose touch with our most important relationships and, when neglected, the relationship could suffer. Fortunately, there are a number of things couples can do to nurture their relationships that don’t take much time or thinking. Three of the main things to do are develop a relationship vision, handle differences and conflict with dignity and create opportunities for connection.”
For couples to prioritize their relationship, they need some sort of vision of what they want it to be like. Ask yourself some questions. What are my (our) deepest relationship values? What dreams to I (we) have for this relationship? Are your expectations balanced between what you want and what is possible to achieve? It is important to keep in mind there will always be obstacles along the way.
Remember to be patient with yourself, your partner and your relationship. It takes persistence and an optimistic outlook to achieve your vision. It also takes negotiation and problem-solving around areas where you and your partner differ.
It is inevitable a couple will deal with differences, whether they be conflicting values, beliefs, desires, agendas, hopes or dreams. Sometimes couples can be overwhelmed by their difference and often get caught up in a negative pattern of conflict.
You must establish your negotiable and non-negotiable differences and learn to accept your partner for who they are.
No one is perfect, and a successful relationship consists of partners who learn to tolerate and accept one another. Maintain a positive perspective of your partner and forgive frequently. Of course, some things are simply unacceptable, and you’ll need to advocate for your own dignity in the relationship.
Everyone gets caught up in the heat of a conflictual moment, and it often can result in saying or doing something regrettable. It’s important to develop emotional regulation skills so that you can keep calm and act in a way that brings out the best in you.
Another aspect of relationships is some couples get caught up in the same arguments. Research shows happy couples do not resolve every difference, or even stop fighting about them.
Instead, learn to listen to each other’s point of view, talk calmly, convey respect, apologize and express appreciation. Successful couples are intentional about creating and sustaining rituals of connections. Do things just for the two of you. Building rituals of connection takes some planning, and it’s important for both of you to have clear expectations for the rituals.
Other tips for being healthy individuals in healthy relationships, including increasing your capacity to tolerate the discomfort inherent in all relationships, maintain a positive interpretation of one another, forgive one another every day, bond with one another and laugh often.
Just as a flower needs time and attention in order to flourish in the garden, it’s important to take time to cultivate your relationship as well.
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
