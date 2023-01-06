EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first article of a series that will continue over the next few months.
Do you ever get tired of running to the grocery store several times each week? Do you ever
get frustrated because you forget about a food, and it spoils before you can use it? Do you
want to save money on your food budget? If so, menu planning is for you.
To plan a menu for your family, start by picking a length of time that works best -- usually a week is a good place to start. Write down your meals and snacks on a dry-erase board, calendar, notebook, piece of paper, app, worksheet or whatever works best for your family. Using your menu plan, write your grocery list and you are ready to go shopping.
5 SIMPLE STEPS…
1. Check your refrigerator, freezer, and pantry to see what you already have. You can build a meal around something simple you already have. For example, if you have a lot of frozen vegetables, plan meals such as soups and casseroles that you can stir frozen vegetables into.
2. Check weekly grocery ads to see what a good deal is. Using sale items in your menu can help you save money. If you see blueberries are a good deal, plan blueberries as snacks, blueberry muffins for breakfast, and a fruit pizza with blueberries for dessert. If they are a really good deal, freeze some for another day
3. Keep a list of family favorites. List meals and snacks that your family likes and use the list when you have a hard time thinking of meals.
4. Plan to have leftovers. You can make a double batch of something one night and serve it again another night. This works well if you know you have a busy night coming up and will not have time to cook.
5. Be flexible. Think of simple things to stock for breakfast, lunch, and snacks—especially if your family is on the go with work and school. Then put more planning into supper, a meal you can sit down and enjoy as a family.
PORK LOIN ROAST AND VEGETABLES
INGREDIENTS:
2 cups onions (cut in wedges) (about 1/2 pound or 2 medium onions)
2 cups potatoes, diced (about 12 ounces or 2medium)
2 cups baby carrots or 3/4-pound regular carrots, sliced
2 tablespoons oil (canola or vegetable), divided
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 1/4 pounds pork loin
For Rub:
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Mix vegetables with 1 tablespoon oil, salt, and pepper in a bowl.
3. Lay vegetables around the edge of a 9”x 13” pan. Put in oven.
4. Use a small bowl to make the rub. Mix the brown sugar, garlic, pepper, and salt in the bowl.
5. Sprinkle the rub over the loin. Press gently so the rub sticks to the roast. Wash your hands after handling the raw meat.
6. Heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the loin. Brown the sides of meat. Cook about 2-3 minutes per side.
7. Transfer the pork to the center of the pan with vegetables. Bake for about 40 minutes. Check the temperature after 30 minutes in the oven.
8. Remove from oven when meat thermometer reads 145ºF. Let set for 5 minutes. Slice and serve.
Nutrition Facts Servings: 6, Serv. size: 3 oz. meat and 1 cup vegetables, Amount per serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 8g (12% DV),Sat. Fat 1.5g (8% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 55mg (18% DV), Sodium 310mg (13% DV), Total Carb. 19g (6% DV), Fiber 4g (16% DV), Total Sugars 7g, Protein 22g, Vit. D (2% DV), Calcium (2% DV), Iron (11% DV), Potas. (16% DV).
Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.
