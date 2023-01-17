OSU Extension in Pittsburg County welcomes Lockwood

Rachel Lockwood 

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second article of a series that will continue over the next few months.

Being physically active is one of the most important things people of all ages can do to improve their health. Being active has many benefits, including;

• Improved self-esteem

• Strong bones, muscles and joints

• Lower risk of heart disease, colon cancer, and type 2 diabetes

• Increased energy

• Improved Sleep

• Enhanced flexibility and posture

You may find it helpful to plan for how you will fit physical activity in each day. Some people think it is easier to look at the plan and know what to do, no thinking involved- just do it! Make it a fun family activity and create a plan together. A sample plan can be found below. The sample plan includes a combination of aerobic activity to strengthen your heart and lungs, muscle-strengthening activities to build and maintain strong bones, muscles and stretching to help improve flexibility. Minimal equipment is needed, and each day’s activity can be done in 20 minutes or less. Give yourself the gift of movement and start today!

Try the videos below for 30 Days of Movement:

Low impact Cardio Routine: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/low-impact-cardio-intervals/#video_player

Chair Workout: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/chair-workout/

10-minute walk & lower body stretches: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/lower-body-stretch/

Cardio Pyramid: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/cardio-pyramid/

Strength, cardio and stretching: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/seated-strength-cardio-and-stretching/

10-minute walk and upper body stretches: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/upper-body-stretches/

At-home beginner strength training workout: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/at-home-workout-beginner-strength-training/

At-home Cardio Interval Workout: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/video/at-home-workout-cardio-interval/

Sample Plan for 30 Days of Movement:

Day 1

Low impact cardio intervals (11 minutes)

Day 2

Chair Workout (8 minutes)

Day 3

10-minute walk & lower body stretches (13 minutes)

Day 4

Cardio Pyramid (8 minutes)

Day 5

Strength, cardio and stretching

(11 minutes)

Day 6

10-minute walk and upper body stretches (13 minutes)

Day 7

Cardio Pyramid (8 minutes)

Day 8

Chair Workout (8 minutes)

Day 9

10-minute walk & chair stretches (13 minutes)

Day 10

Strength, cardio and stretching

(11 minutes)

Day 11

Low impact cardio intervals (11 minutes)

Day 12

10-minute walk & lower body stretches (13 minutes)

Day 13

Cardio Pyramid (8 minutes)

Day 14

Strength, cardio and stretching

(11 minutes)

Day 15

15-minute walk and upper body stretches (18 minutes)

Day 16

Chair Workout (8 minutes)

Day 17

Low impact cardio intervals (11 minutes)

Day 18

15-minute walk & chair stretches (18 minutes)

Day 19

At-home beginner strength training workout (18 minutes)

Day 20

Cardio Pyramid (8 minutes)

Day 21

15-minute walk and lower body stretches (18 minutes)

Day 22

Chair Workout (8 minutes)

Day 23

At-home Cardio Interval Workout (15 minutes)

Day 24

15-minute walk & chair stretches (18 minutes)

Day 25

Strength, cardio and stretching

(11 minutes)

Day 26

Low impact cardio intervals (11 minutes)

Day 27

At-home beginner strength training workout (18 minutes)

Day 28

15-minute walk and upper body stretches (18 minutes)

Day 29

At-home Cardio Interval Workout (15 minutes)

Day 30

15-minute walk and lower body stretches (18 minutes)

Rachel Lockwood is the Family Consumer Science Extension Educator with Pittsburg County OSU Cooperative Extension Service. For more information related to this topic or related FCS programs contact Rachel at 918-423-4120, email Rachel.lockwood@okstate.edu or on Pittsburg County OSU Website http://oces.okstate.edu/pittsburg/ or find Pittsburg County OSU Extension Center or Pittsburg County OHCE on Facebook.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you